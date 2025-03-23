Winter vomiting bug cases to remain high ‘for next number of weeks’

Known today as norovirus, its alias, the ‘winter vomiting bug’, is a misnomer, with year-round outbreaks occurring, albeit with a winter peak. Photograph: Thinkstock

Levels of the winter vomiting bug remain high in the community with the highest number of weekly cases this year being recorded in the middle of March, according to the infectious diseases watchdog.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published an updated bulletin on norovirus, often referred to as the winter vomiting bug.

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and is highly infectious, spreading easily through close contact between people. It typically surges in the winter when socialising indoors is at its highest.

Figures from the HPSC show there were 100 cases of the virus detected in the week ending March 16th, the highest weekly total since the start of the year.

READ MORE

The highest number of cases was found in those over 65 with 67 identified in this age group.

Since the start of the year, there have been 760 cases detected in the State.

“Norovirus is currently circulating at high levels in the community and these levels are likely to continue for the next number of weeks,” said the HPSC.

Scott Walkin, clinical lead for antimicrobial resistance and infection control at the Irish College of General Practitioners, said most infectious diseases have a “seasonal pattern”.

“We see that every year with the flu when cases rise during the winter time. But the pattern of infectious illness has altered in recent years, which is likely due to the lockdowns,” he said.

“We don’t know why exactly that is, but it is likely that’s why we’re seeing the rise in norovirus now.”

Dr Walkin said the levels of the vomiting bug in the community is “higher than expected” for this time of year, but added that there is variation every year in terms of when an infectious disease surges and it is “likely connected to that variation” and so is “not enormously surprising”.

According to Dr Walker, norovirus is largely a “manageable” illness that is “unpleasant but rarely serious”.

He said younger children are most at risk due to dehydration and in some cases require the administration of fluids through an intravenous drip.

“People typically get sick one to two days after exposure. And the illness lasts around three days. You should avoid going into work, school or creche for 48 hours after,” he said.

Dr Walkin said the disease is spread through coming into contact with a person’s vomit or diarrhoea, with the items used to clean up these things often being a cause of transmission.

“Hand washing is effective. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is not as effective on norovirus. You should wash your hands after using the toilet and before you consume food. You should avoid sharing towels and bedding,” he added.