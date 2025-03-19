Admission of stroke patients to specialist care units ‘well below target’, audit shows

Males made up the largest proportion of stroke patients in 2023 and had stokes at a younger age. File image. Photograph: iStock

The number of patients admitted to dedicated units which help cut death and disability rates after strokes was “well below target” levels for admissions in 2023, an independent audit has found.

On Wednesday the National Office of Clinical Audit publishes the national audit of stroke care for the year, which highlights progress as well as “opportunities for improvement”.

The report said there was an 8 per cent increase in stroke admissions year-on-year, with 6,461 patients admitted with a stroke diagnosis in 2023. Timeliness of care improved, with the median time from hospital arrival to medical review decreasing from 14 minutes in 2022 to nine minutes the following year.

In its analysis of 5,810 patients in 23 hospitals, the report found males comprised a larger proportion of stroke patients at 57 per cent.

READ MORE

The mean age for men was 70, while the mean age for women was 75. Men had a stroke at a younger age when compared to women, with 34 per cent being 65 or younger, compared with 22 per cent of women.

The median length of stay was nine days in 2023, the same as for the previous year, but higher than the UK figure of 7.5 days.

The report said the length of stay could vary between hospitals due to different service provisions. For example, some hospitals provide all rehabilitation on-site while others provide it off-site – affecting the time these patients spend in hospital.

The audit also highlighted challenges in the provision of stroke care.

Admissions to stroke units, which help reduce chances of disability, death and the need for institutionalisation because of the condition, was 70 per cent in 2023, below the 90 per cent target set by the HSE.

This meant almost 2,000 patients did not receive dedicated stroke-unit care, the report said.

Rates of Early Supported Discharge (ESD), which allows patients to leave hospital earlier through the provision of specialist and stroke-specific rehabilitation in the community, remained low at 9 per cent. This was significantly below the UK’s rate of 52 per cent.

The report also criticised the level of psychological assessment provided, with 6 per cent of stroke patients receiving an assessment despite high rates of post-stroke depression and anxiety.

In the report’s foreword, Chris Macey, the Irish Heart Foundation’s director of advocacy and patient support, said the increase in hospital stroke admissions must “sound the alarm to the health authorities that there can be no further delays” in implementing the national stroke strategy.

Prof Joe Harbison, clinical lead for the Irish National Audit of Stroke, said the data showed Ireland “continues to make progress in acute stroke care”.

“However, gaps remain in key areas, particularly in access to stroke units and post-hospital rehabilitation,” he said.

“We need enhanced public awareness campaigns to encourage rapid recognition of stroke symptoms and emergency response.”