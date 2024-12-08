Anti-choking devices donated to primary schools despite HSE advising against use

LifeVac devices uses suction to dislodge food or objects that are obstructing a person’s airway

Hundreds of primary schools across Ireland are being donated “anti-choking devices”, despite health service guidance stating they should not be used due to a lack of research on their efficacy.

The Lunch Bag, a company that provides meals to primary schools across the State, announced this week it was providing anti-choking devices called LifeVac to the schools for which it provides food. The device uses suction to dislodge food or objects that are obstructing a person’s airway.

In a statement announcing the partnership on its website, the company said it believes in “making every bite safe and every meal fun”.

“That’s why we’ve donated a super-cool anti-choking device, the LifeVac, to every school we service,” the statement said.

“This life-saving gadget is here to add an extra layer of safety for thousands of children across Ireland – because keeping you safe is what we’re all about.”

However, the Health Service Executive (HSE) advice states: “Do not use anti-choking devices if your child is choking.”

“These are devices that clear the airway by using suction. There is not enough research on how well they work and how safe they are. If you use an anti-choking device you could delay getting the correct treatment for choking,” the advice, dated 2022, said.

The Irish Association of Emergency Medicine (IAEM) issued a similar warning in March 2023, stating it “does not currently support their use due to the lack of research on the safety or effectiveness of these devices”.

The association said it had “concerns that the use of these devices could delay established treatments for choking”.

“Parents with young children are advised to familiarise themselves with first-aid techniques and follow the HSE guidelines on choking for babies under one and children aged one year or older,” it said. “These steps are easy to learn and can be initiated promptly and effectively without the requirement for equipment.”

Both the HSE and the IAEM confirmed this remains their current position.

Matt Banagan, sales and marketing director of LifeVac Europe, told The Irish Times the company was very confident of the safety and efficacy of the product.

It is a “registered and regulated medical device to be used when first aid fails or cannot be performed, as stated by medical device regulatory bodies. LifeVac is not a first-aid device or intended to replace any first-aid techniques, LifeVac is a last resort before death,” he said.

Mr Banagan said the HSE guidance “isn’t really up to date because there is 13 peer-reviewed medical publications behind LifeVac. I’d say about 70 per cent of our publications came out since 2022.”

“I’m actually going to reach out to the HSE and advise them to review our publications,” he said, adding that the device had saved 3,220 lives worldwide to date, of which more than 2,000 were children.