Complaints about doctors to the Medical Council were up 12% in 2025

Communication-related issues were the most common concern raised about doctors with the Medical Council in 2025. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

There was a 12 per cent increase in the number of complaints made about doctors to the Medical Council last year, its annual report shows.

The Medical Council on Friday published its 2025 annual report, which showed 409 complaints were received last year, up from 364 a year earlier.

Of those, 332 were from the public, 45 were from within the Medical Council and 11 were from a healthcare institution.

The Preliminary Proceedings Committee made decisions in respect of 387 doctors, with 301 cases resulting in no further action following investigation and 86 cases referred onwards to fitness-to-practise.

The council also completed 71 fitness-to-practise cases, a 65 per cent increase on 2024.

Of the 409 complaints, 133 were communication-related, with the council advising the public to resolve these issues “locally” to ensure patient-safety concerns are the focus of the fitness-to-practise process.

Communication-related issues were the most common concerns raised about doctors with the Medical Council in 2025, the council said.

“While recognising the significant impact communication issues can have on patients and families, the Medical Council advises that concerns of this nature can often be addressed more quickly and effectively by talking to the doctor directly, writing to a GP practice, or via patient advocacy processes within hospitals, healthcare providers and employers,” it added.

President of the Medical Council, Prof Deirdre Murphy, said public confidence in the profession depends on people receiving safe, professional and respectful care.

“The doctor-patient relationship is founded on trust, and trust begins with communication. Clear, compassionate conversations help patients feel heard and understood and form the basis of shared decision-making,” she said.

“The work of the Medical Council plays an important role in maintaining trust, through setting standards, overseeing medical education and training, supporting doctors’ ongoing professional development and taking action where serious concerns arise.”

Dr Maria O’Kane, chief executive of the Medical Council, said there has been “significant progress” across the organisation, including in complaint handling.

“The legislative reforms introduced in 2025 have enabled a more proportionate approach to handling complaints and concerns,” she said. “This means concerns can be directed to the most appropriate pathway, while allowing the Council to focus its efforts on matters that require regulatory intervention."