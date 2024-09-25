National children’s hospital: Board tells politicians project is a ‘hostage’ in the €2.2 bn controversy

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, the body overseeing the new national children’s hospital, is appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning to provide an update on the project

In recent days, there have been further developments in the row between the body and Bam, the developer, over construction of the new hospital, which has been hit by successive delays and spiralling cost overruns.

The latest expected substantial completion date for the project is now June 2025.

Here are some of the latest stories:

According to David Gunning, chief officer of the NPDHB,there are currently four cases in the High Court.

Three are in the very early stages, he said, and one is a “significant case moving through the High Court currently”

They do not have to be resolved before hospital is handed over, he added.

Asked what is left to complete within the hospital, Phelim Devine, project director, said there are two main components left.

The first is bringing rooms up to completion standards.

“None of them are signed off. They’re very advanced but not complete in accordance to the contract,” he said, though said there has been progress in this regard in recent weeks.

Design teams are currently inspecting 72 rooms that have been re-offered as being completed. He said he expects there will be hundreds per week offered to design team.

The final stage, he said, is technical commission. “And then you’re at substantial completion,” he added.

Mr Devine added that they need to increase resource in order to meet the June date.

David Gunning, chief executive of the board, said Bam has 2,161 claims, valuing around €750 million.

He said 18 claims make up 80 per cent of that €750 million. However, not all of those claims have gone through the conciliation process yet.

“There’s a process and there’s a backlog just because of the volume on these things,” he said.

“This is a process run by the standing conciliator. How long will that take? We don’t control the process.”

Roisin Shortall, Social Democrats TD, asked how many design changes there have been since the start of the project.

There have 449 change orders issued on the project since January 2019, there have also been more than 23,000 drawings, Phelim Devine, project manager, said.

David Gunning, chief officer of the board, said he feels the “hospital is the hostage in this negotiation” and that the contractor will only complete the hospital if more money from the public purse is provided.

Asked if he had evidence, he said; “I’ve been five years trying to get a completion date, I think that’s evidence enough”.

In a statement in recent days, Bam rejected claims it was trying to extract “as much money from the Irish taxpayer as possible”, describing the allegations as “misleading, ill-informed and incorrect”.

“These claims have absolutely no basis in fact, nor are they helpful to ensuring this complex and vital project is completed at the earliest possible juncture,” the statement said.

Bam has attributed the delays to design changes, which Mr Gunning robustly disagreed with on Wednesday.

“We are not getting the Bam A-game on this project. We do not agree that design change is the cause of delays in this project,” he said.

“Design is not holding up the project at the moment. These rooms are practically finished.”

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said he is “sick” 14 completion dates have come and gone, describing it as “Groundhog day”.

In his opening statement, Mr Gunning said “Bam continues to submit large volumes of claims, including duplication and triplication of claimed time and value”.

Mr Gunning said: “Our message to the contractor is twofold: When are we getting our hospital, and not one penny more.”

However, Mr Cullinane said “nobody can say with certainty there will be no additional costs” due to these claims.

With regard to rooms the contractor has said are completed, Mr Gunning told politicians that not a single room has been completed to required standards.

Phelim Devine, project director, said the rooms the design teams have been offered, the design teams have gone into those rooms and “inspected more than 500 of them”.

“We are averaging about 13 to 15 defects per room, on average. These aren’t scuffs of paints. These are compliance issues. It is remarkable that we have these rooms offered as complete when in fact they are not complete,” he added.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway asked Mr Gunning if a request for additional funding will be made to Government in light of “significant” claims made by Bam.

In February 2024, the Government approved enhanced capital and current budget sanctions bringing the total approved capital budget to €1.88 billion for the NPHDB component of this important projec

Mr Gunning said he is “confident” the €1.88 billion will be “sufficient” to complete the project. They are 94 per cent complete on the building of the hospital, he said, adding: “we are working at the finish”.

Asked if there are assurances there won’t be any further delays, Mr Gunning said he hopes his “frustration” is coming across.

“We are sick of it. We have been dealing with this day in and day out. I would not give any assurance of bankability on the June 2025 date,” he said.

Mr Gunning said when the completion date was moved from March to June 2025, it was an “extremely disappointing” day, with the delay meaning it is “essentially” a 2026 hospital opening.

David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), has begun to read out his opening statement.

Construction of the NCH is “approaching the final stages”, he said, but said the approach by Bam is “unacceptable”

“It is clear to the NPHDB that the biggest factors contributing to the continued delay to completion are: Bam’s continued insistence on offering rooms and areas within the hospital as complete when they are still incomplete; Bam’s continued failure to manage the project execution; and Bam’s continued unwillingness to resource the project appropriately”.