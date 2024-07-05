One wine to drink chilled on a warm day, and another to enjoy with cheese

Two wines new to Dunnes Stores this week. Alvarinho is the Portuguese name for albariño. This increasingly popular grape variety is grown on both sides of the border in the northwest corner of the Iberian Peninsula. Expect fresh, fruit-filled light- to medium-bodied wines.
The Barbera grape hails from Piemonte in northwest Italy, although it is found elsewhere in Italy too. Often compared and contrasted to Nebbiolo, which is very tannic in its youth, Barbera is usually low in tannins with a vibrant colour, good aromas and rounded sweet/sour fruit.
Teixeiró Vinho Verde Alvarinho 2023
11.5% abv, €14.50 from Dunnes Stores
Crisp, refreshing green apple fruits and lemon zest with a light spritz. Drink well chilled on a summer’s day, by itself or with a plate of cold shellfish. It would also go nicely with grilled sardines.
Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2019, Enzo Bartoli
14% abv, €15 from Dunnes Stores
Medium to full-bodied with violet aromas, rich rounded dark cherry fruits and subtle spice. The finish is smooth and rounded. Try it with grilled red meats or firm cheeses.