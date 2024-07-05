One wine to drink chilled on a warm day, and another to enjoy with cheese

Two wines new to Dunnes Stores this week. Alvarinho is the Portuguese name for albariño. This increasingly popular grape variety is grown on both sides of the border in the northwest corner of the Iberian Peninsula. Expect fresh, fruit-filled light- to medium-bodied wines.

The Barbera grape hails from Piemonte in northwest Italy, although it is found elsewhere in Italy too. Often compared and contrasted to Nebbiolo, which is very tannic in its youth, Barbera is usually low in tannins with a vibrant colour, good aromas and rounded sweet/sour fruit.

John Wilson 0507-ALVARINHO DUNNES STORES

Teixeiró Vinho Verde Alvarinho 2023

11.5% abv, €14.50 from Dunnes Stores

Crisp, refreshing green apple fruits and lemon zest with a light spritz. Drink well chilled on a summer’s day, by itself or with a plate of cold shellfish. It would also go nicely with grilled sardines.

Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2019, Enzo Bartoli

14% abv, €15 from Dunnes Stores

Medium to full-bodied with violet aromas, rich rounded dark cherry fruits and subtle spice. The finish is smooth and rounded. Try it with grilled red meats or firm cheeses.