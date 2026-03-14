Four Irish whiskeys to try for St Patrick’s Day, including one in a can

There's a price point for everybody in this week's whiskey selection

This week four, we have Irish spirits to assist in your St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Mr Fox is a newish brand of Irish whiskey that comes in small colourful cans rather than the usual bottle. At the moment, there are three different finishes available: Stout Cask, Sherry Cask and Core Expression. They come in packs containing two 100ml cans of the same whiskey. A single measure of whiskey in an Irish pub is 35.5mls.

Two Shores Superior Rum is distilled in Panama and then shipped to Ireland where it is aged in used Irish whiskey barrels. From the company that produces the excellent Blood Monkey Gin, this is an intriguing spirit, that can be enjoyed in cocktails, but I would prefer it neat.

Ballina Distillery was founded in 2015 as Connaught Distillery. The new owner is Terroirs Distillers, a French-owned company, which has rebranded Ballina and released two new whiskeys before Christmas. Triarach (€59.90) is triple distilled and finished in three woods; Bourbon, Sherry and Port casks. The Dúbailte below is double-distilled (unusual for an Irish whiskey, which is usually triple-distilled) and aged in ex-Bourbon and Oloroso casks.

Aficionados are always eager to get their hands on the biannual release of Midleton Very Rare, Ireland’s most collectible whiskey. The 2026 version was released on March 4th and will doubtless will be flying off the shelves. This is the 43rd annual release, and the sixth under the guidance of master distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

Last month also saw a new release in the Redbreast Iberian series. This is a limited release aged in Moscatel casks, and can be bought online from redbreastwhiskey.com for €100.

Mr Fox Irish Whiskey

Mr Fox 8-year-old Whiskey, Oloroso & PX Finish

43%, €12-15 for a two-100ml can pack

An attractive smooth sherry-influenced whiskey with ample rich raisins, toasty wood and vanilla.

From Dublin Airport Duty Free, Dunnes Stores, Molloys Liquor Stores, Hanlon’s, Applegreen Gala, Longford

Two Shores Superior Irish Rum

Two Shores Superior Irish Rum

37.5%, €39.99

Smooth and mellow with caramel, butterscotch, ripe tropical fruits and a rounded sweet finish.

From Celtic Whiskey, Dublin 2; The Corkscrew, Dublin 2: McHugh’s, Dublin 5; Blackrock Cellar, Co Dublin

Dúbailte Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Ballina Distillery

Dúbailte Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Ballina Distillery

43%, €49.90

Orchard fruits and butterscotch on the nose, followed by a palate of toffee, dried fruits, butterscotch and a touch of honey.

From Ballinawhiskey.com and specialist off-licences

Midelton Very Rare Vintage Release 2026

Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release 2026

40%, €240

Aromas of lemon zest, apple, pear and butterscotch; rich and generous on the palate with vanilla and dried ginger, toffee and orchard fruits again.

Available from off-licences nationwide or in travel retail outlets