Cafe at Dunnes Stores Cornelscourt ordered to close after rodent infestation posed ‘grave’ risk

A cafe run by Dunnes Stores in Foxrock, Co Dublin, was ordered to close after a rodent infestation which posed a “grave and immediate risk” to food safety was discovered by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

An inspection of Café Sol in Cornelscourt Shopping Centre found rodent droppings behind a fridge and a dishwasher in the front service area in September, while further droppings and a “gnawed chocolate bar” were discovered in the cafe's food storage room.

It was one of 13 businesses to be ordered to close immediately until further notice last month after posing a “grave and immediate” danger to food safety.

That’s Amore, a restaurant and cafe in Monkstown, Co Dublin, was served with a closure order after an “extensive and widespread” rodent and fly infestation was discovered.

Rodent droppings were discovered in several different areas including under the pizza oven, on top of the freezer and in the staff toilet area. A significant number of flies were also found in the kitchen and the staff toilet.

A poor standard of cleaning overall was noted throughout the business.

Meanwhile, Koffee and Kale, a restaurant and cafe on Hill Street in Dublin city was ordered to close after an inspection uncovered an “active cockroach infestation”.

The inspector noted all stages of the cockroach life cycle were found both alive and dead at the premises.

Cockroach activity was noted underneath fridges, behind the dishwasher and under a cold storage unit in which sandwiches were stored.

Red Robin takeaway in Killenaule, Co Tipperary, was ordered to close after a rodent was seen running across the floor of a food storage room by an inspector. Droppings were discovered elsewhere near food preparation areas.

Alongside a “complete lack of cleaning” evident by an accumulation of dirt and grime on kitchen surfaces, rodent droppings were found in a number of areas within Osteria 99 Italian Cuisine, a restaurant in Monkstown, Co Dublin.

The Lord Lucan Pub in Lucan, Co Dublin, was also ordered to close for failing to put adequate procedures in place to control pest activity. The inspection report noted a rodent carcass was found trapped in the pub’s kitchen.

Rodent activity was also observed in Polonez, a shop in Walkinstown Retail Centre, as well as the deli area of a Spar on Reuben’s Square in Dolphin’s Barn in Dublin.

Coolmine Shawarma & Grilled in Blanchardstown was also ordered to close after the operator was found to be storing, preparing and cooking raw meat despite previous warnings not to do so due to the premises being deemed inadequate.

A dead bird, bird faeces, and feathers were discovered at the Kimex Ireland Limited warehouse on Tyrconnell Road, in Inchicore.

A sack of rice showed evidence of rodent attack while a large number of rodent droppings were also discovered in the food storage and packing area of the small meat manufacturing plant.

Live and dead flies were also observed in the ground floor meat processing area, according to the inspection report.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI described the number of closure orders served in September as “very concerning”.

“Pests can transmit very harmful pathogens to food, food surfaces and equipment and this presents a grave and immediate danger to public health.

“Every food business must ensure that they have a robust pest control system in place and that the system is checked regularly.

“Consumers have an absolute right to expect safe food. There is no room for excuses and adhering to food safety standards is a legal obligation for every food business,” she said.