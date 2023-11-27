Get back to basics with this chicken curry in a hurry

Chicken Curry in a Hurry is a recipe I developed while working as a live in-nanny in 1999 and when I look back at it now I think about its simplicity and what I could have added to it – fresh ginger, chopped coriander, coconut milk, a little chilli. But this is a curry of its time, a time when a string of garlic in a supermarket was seen as exotic.

I’ve cooked it many, many times since then, it’s one of those recipes that just grew legs. It was one of the first recipes I published on my food blog back in 2015 and it’s been probably my most popular ever since. I think its popularity is down to its simplicity, it’s mine and lots of other parents’ go-to when they need a tasty family meal on the table fast.

You can add a few time-saving tips like using frozen onion (dare I say it), chopped fresh mixed pepper, diced chicken breast, and ready-to-use garlic. This will get the cooking time down to around 20 minutes or you can just use the traditional 40-minute method below.

Jolene Cox Dinner Dash Chicken curry in a hurry

Jolene Cox is a family food writer, author and founder of The One Yummy Mummy Family Cooking Club. She’s passionate about encouraging kids to get hands-on with cooking. You can follow her cooking on Instagram

READ MORE

Recipe: Jolene Cox’s chicken curry in a hurry

Discover more delicious and healthy meals at Dinner Dash