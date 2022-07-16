Three divine pastry dishes to aid a pilgrim’s progress

I’m recently back from another Camino trip with three old friends. Reflecting at the end of the trip, in Santiago, over a few crisp beers, one of the boys wondered what was the hurry. Why power on from early morning through all kinds of weather simply to get to our destination? He felt we were missing out on all the beauty by being in such a rush. Why not amble, make the most of the day and soak it all up?

One day we did 29km in the rain. I huffed, puffed and cursed up hills and vowed the next holiday would be by the pool. The lads blithely chatted as I struggled. They are fit, and the man in question is contentedly retired. He walks, gardens and rides horses to fill his days at home. This Camino lark was like a stroll to him.

I spend my life rushing: is it the nature of being in business or just my nature? I reflected on what he said and offered a meek excuse at the time. Lunch was always my objective. No matter what, I was getting there on time. To miss it was unthinkable. That was my reward for all the effort.

It was my fourth Camino and I have settled into a pattern over the years. Up at it early, get to the next village, have a beer to settle me, then lunch, with some Albariño, followed by a shower, a snooze. Later, a walkabout to explore our surroundings, another little beer, then dinner. I am a creature of happy habit. There’s no changing me now.

Before we flew home on the last day, we all went to the cathedral and saw the Botafumeiro. It was spiritual. We were like boys again, all lined up once more as if making our Confirmation. I’m glad we all went together. The trip was a bit of glue to keep us together for a few more years.

We ate lots of different pastries on the road. I’m a sucker for the stuff. Here are three dishes using different types of pastry with very pleasing results.

Recipe: Red pepper and nduja puffs

Recipe: Goat’s cheese, thyme and black grape tart

Recipe: Smoked trout tart, tzatziki and roe