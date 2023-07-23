Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces mass evacuations

A firefighter watches a wildfire burning near the village of Vlyhada near Athens. Photograph: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes after wildfires engulfed large parts of the island.

Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou said.

Thousands more people on Rhodes were evacuated over land to other parts of the island. George Hatzimarkos, the regional governor for the south Aegean, said about 7,500 people had been relocated.

Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which was fanned by strong winds.

Greek television showed crowds of tourists with their luggage walking along a road as part of an evacuation operation, while smoke could be seen in the background.

“We had set up firebreaks around the village of Laerma last night, but a 180-degree change of the winds this morning helped the fire grow much bigger across many kilometres ... reaching a tourist area,” Konstantinos Taraslias, a deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Open TV.

A firefighting plane sprays water during a fire in Dervenochoria, northwest of Athens. Photograph: SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP via Getty Images

Those evacuated are being housed at an indoor stadium and at hotels on the island, Mr Taraslias said. Three passenger ferries will also host tourists during the night, the coastguard said.

The fire has scorched swathes of dense forest since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. It damaged at least three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari on Saturday, according to the Athens News Agency.

Civil protection authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and many other areas in Greece on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to hit 45 degrees amid a heatwave.

Senior government officials will travel to Rhodes to assist the situation. The Greek foreign ministry activated its crisis management unit to offer assistance to foreigners who want to leave the country, it said on Saturday.

Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.

The heatwave engulfing Greece is expected to be the longest in the country’s history, with temperatures forecast to reach a 50-year high for July this weekend.

Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens National Observatory, told ERT television: “According to the data, we will probably go through 16 to 17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country.”

Greece defines a heatwave as a period when temperatures reach or exceed 39 degrees.

The past week has seen extreme heat hit southern Europe, the United States and North Africa. Italy experienced its third heatwave of the summer and temperatures are forecast to spike in Spain on Sunday when national elections are being held.

In the United States, Phoenix, Arizona, has had 70 days where temperatures have not dipped below 32 degrees, including a three-week stretch where temperatures reached 43 degrees in the state capital. – Agencies