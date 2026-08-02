Brown trout and eels dead in ‘significant’ fish kill on Dublin’s Tolka river

Dead brown trout and eels killed following the incident on the Tolka. Photograph: Inland Fisheries Ireland

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating what it described as a “significant” fish kill on the river Tolka in Co Dublin.

Native brown trout and eels were among the species affected by the incident along a 2km stretch of river near Damastown in the north of the county.

Early indications suggest more than 500 fish died. Also discovered dead were stickleback, lamprey and minnow.

A definite line of inquiry, believed to involve a pollution incident, has been established.

Inland Fisheries Ireland was unable to provide any further details as the matter may come before a court.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is working with other Government agencies in line with the new national inter-agency protocol for investigating significant fish kills, it said in a statement. The Environmental Protection Agency, Fingal County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are involved in the response.

The fisheries body, which oversees conservation and protection of waterways, received a hotline report on Saturday August 1st and attended the scene.

Water samples have been taken for analysis.

The latest incident comes after a report that 7,500 fish were killed in the Cavan river in another incident last week.

Earlier in July, more than 500 fish died on the river Rye near Maynooth in Co Kildare, while in June, more than 20,000 fish were killed by agricultural pollution in the river Glyde, with the affected area stretching from Aclint Bridge in Co Monaghan to Lynns Weir, Castlebellingham, Co Louth.