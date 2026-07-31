‘Significant’ fish kill in Cavan river being investigated by several official bodies

Brown trout were among the species of fish found dead at the Cavan river

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is following a definite line of inquiry regarding a “significant fish kill” in Co Cavan earlier this week.

It is estimated more than 7,500 fish died in Cavan river.

The deaths were observed over a two-kilometre stretch of the river in Cavan town.

Earlier this month, more than 500 fish died on the river Rye near Maynooth in Co Kildare. In June, more than 20,000 fish were killed by agricultural pollution in the river Glyde, with the affected area stretching from Aclint Bridge in Co Monaghan to Lynns Weir, Castlebellingham, Co Louth.

Brown trout, European eel, roach, lamprey and minnow, as well as freshwater crayfish were among the species of fish found dead at the Cavan river.

IFI, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cavan County Council, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the River Basin Management Service have been on the ground investigating the issue.

Water samples have been taken from the river and sent for analysis.

On Friday, an inter-agency group, led by IFI, met for a third time to discuss progress on the investigation. Representatives from the EPA, Cavan County Council, the river Basin Management Service, the HSE and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment were also present at the meeting.

IFI is the lead agency on the case and has been working with statutory bodies in line with the new national inter-agency protocol for investigating significant fish kills.

A definite line of inquiry has been established into the kill, IFI said in a statement..

IFI is urging the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.