Firefighters battle blaze after fire reignites on Slievenamon

The flames have affected the eastern and northeastern Slievenamon slopes, driven at times by changing winds.

Firefighters are for a third week attempting to bring a persistent fire under control on Tipperary’s Slievenamon mountain after it reignited.

Air Corps support has again been requested and crews from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir fire stations are on site.

Tipperary County Council said there was no threat to life or property, but further updates would be issued if necessary.

Firefighters battle Slievenamon wildfire on fourth day of blaze Video: Defence Forces Editor: Eoin Ronayne

Last Thursday the council said there were no remaining fires on the mountain after 11 days of tackling outbreaks. However, it also said personnel would continue to monitor the situation closely.

On Sunday afternoon, it said: “As previously advised, isolated flare-ups are not uncommon following a wildfire of this scale, as hotspots can remain beneath the surface and reignite until substantial rainfall fully dampens the affected ground and vegetation.

“The current position remains that the incident is being actively managed, there is no threat to life or property, and response agencies continue to monitor the area closely.”

Some light rain is forecast in the area in the second half of the coming week, but no substantial falls are on the radar.

The flare-up is on the southern slopes of Slievenamon where persistent fires have already caused extensive damage.

But the flames have also affected the eastern and northeastern slopes, driven at times by changing winds.

[ Wildfire reignites on Slievenamon with orange warning extension Opens in new window ]

In all, the fires are estimated to have destroyed or damaged 700 hectares of countryside on the mountain, including parts of a Coillte forest.

Many farmers and householders on the lower slopes have been on high alert, watching and waiting to hear if evacuation will be required.

Smoke has also spread far and wide, with people in nearby towns and villages obliged to keep their windows closed during one of the warmest summers on record.