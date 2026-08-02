Maria O’Neill breaks Carlow hearts with late point to win All-Ireland for Antrim

Antrim players, including captain Bronagh Devlin (centre) celebrate after their side's victory in the LGFA TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship final against Carlow at Croke Park. Photograph: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

All-Ireland Women’s Junior Football Final: Antrim 1-13 (1-0-13) Carlow 2-9 (2-0-9)

Maria O’Neill was the match-winner at Croke Park as her last-gasp point earned Antrim a record-equalling fourth All-Ireland Junior Football Championship title at the end of a dramatic battle with Carlow.

Returning to GAA HQ after losing out to Louth in last year’s junior final, Antrim enjoyed a dream start when wing forward Theresa Mellon intercepted a handpass from Carlow netminder Nicole Hanley with just over a minute gone and proceeded to hammer the ball home for a breakthrough goal.

The Ulster side increased their advantage when Orlaith Prenter kicked a fine point from play, but Carlow finally got up and running when the ever-reliable Clíodhna Ní Shé struck over a brace of scores.

Antrim were proving to be very efficient in attack, however, and pulled six points clear after a 0-2 salvo courtesy of the impressive Prenter was supplemented by single efforts from O’Neill and Áine Tubridy.

Yet Carlow were determined to leave a mark on their first appearance on All-Ireland finals day and, following three successful frees by Ní Shé, Sara Doyle also kicked an excellent point on the run to leave the Barrowsiders just two adrift at at the interval, 1-5 to 0-6.

Ní Shé’s sixth of the day reduced the gap to the bare minimum after the restart, before Antrim finally brought a barren scoring spell to an end when Prenter split the posts on the turn in the 37th minute.

Carlow's Caoimhe O'Neill and Carla McKenna of Antrim compete for the ball. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

The excellent inside forward and team captain Bronagh Devlin went on to contribute further points for the Saffrons, but after Aoibhín Webb and Aibha Kiernan had kept Carlow in touch, the latter rifled the ball to the net on 48 minutes to give the Barrowsiders the lead for the first time.

Despite this setback, Antrim turned things around and were on course to prevail when Prenter, O’Neill (two) and Aoibheann Monaghan all found the range during a strong scoring blitz.

The prospect of a replay loomed large when a 59th-minute goal by substitute Megan Townsend sensationally got Carlow back on level terms. But there was enough time remaining for Antrim to forge a breakaway attack and O’Neill was in the right place to knock over a decisive score with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

ANTRIM: A Devlin; E Kearns, M Blaney, M Mulholland; L Agnew, D Coleman, C McKenna; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy (0-0-1); T Mellon (1-0-0), B Devlin (0-0-1), A Davidson; EL McAreavey, M O’Neill (0-0-4, 2f), O Prenter (0-0-6, 1f). Subs: A Monaghan (0-0-1) for Davidson (38 mins); H Donaghy for Tubridy (48); A Taggart for Dahunsi (56); C Taggart for Agnew (59).

CARLOW: N Hanley; A Carroll, A Roche, S O’Neill; A Webb (0-0-1), N Forde, R Bermingham; R Bailey, C O’Neill; E Hayden, C Ní Shé (0-0-6, 5f), A Hanley; Bronagh Nolan, S Doyle (0-0-1), A Kiernan (1-0-1). Subs: M Townsend (1-0-0) for Hayden (36 mins); M Healy for C O’Neill (40); Béibhín Nolan for Bermingham (48-49); C O’Neill for Bronagh Nolan (53).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Cork).