Rules for plug-in solar panels being finalised – but not before end of summer

Plug-in solar panels offer people without roof access a low-cost way of generating renewable electricity that can feed directly into their household circuit to power any electrical appliances in use at the time. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Homeowners and renters could be able to install plug-in solar panels on their balconies or gardens from this autumn, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Rules and safety standards for their installation are being drawn up, the Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy was told.

Plug-in solar panels offer people without roof access a low-cost way of generating renewable electricity that can feed directly into their household circuit to power any electrical appliances in use at the time.

They are common in several European countries where chain stores including Ikea sell units for about €500.

It is estimated they would pay for themselves in 18 months through reduced electricity bills.

But their sale is hampered in Ireland because of a lack of regulations and clearance by ESB Networks (ESBN), which for safety reasons needs to know how much ‘microgeneration’ is being added to local power distribution systems.

Department of Energy official Robert Deegan told the committee a working group of officials and technical experts chaired by ESBN was making progress in clearing the hurdles.

“The working group intends to submit a report with recommendations to the department and Minister in September,” he said.

“Given the impact that the technology can have on household electricity bills, plug-in solar is likely to be included in the national energy affordability taskforce action plan which will be brought to Government in quarter three.”

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Deegan said a simple registration process was envisaged with buyers providing details for ESBN at the point of sale in a shop.

But he also said the recommendation emerging so far was that households be limited to one unit per dwelling.

Regulations for add-on battery units, which would store surplus electricity not used at the time it is generated, would be examined by the working group.

Committee members welcomed the progress but expressed disappointment that the green light would not be given sooner and that there would be limits on the number of units and no plans for batteries.

Fergal McParland, chief technical adviser with the Department of Energy, said it was necessary to roll out the technology gradually as many Irish homes had ageing wiring and outdated safety devices that had gone unchecked for years which increased the risk of overheating, fire and electric shock.

“If there weren’t real risks there, this would just be done,” Deegan added.

Nicholas Tarrant, managing director of ESB Networks, said he was acutely aware of the energy costs facing customers.

“But the necessary safety and technical framework is paramount.”

Craig Morris of the German Association of Plug-in Solar said one in 10 German households now had plug-in solar.

“The German firefighters’ association and insurance firms have said there is no increased risk from plug-in solar,” he said.