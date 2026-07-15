Todd Blanche grilled over Epstein files and Trump’s tax immunity at Senate hearing

Acting US attorney general Todd Blanche during a Senate hearing on his nomination to be attorney general, in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Todd Blanche, faced tense bipartisan questioning at a US Senate panel on Wednesday about the release of the Epstein files and a settlement that gave the US president sweeping tax immunity.

Blanche, the president’s former ‌personal lawyer, was pressed by Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas about the justice department’s decision to settle Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by creating a since-abandoned $1.8 billion fund to compensate Trump allies for alleged prior government mistreatment, along with an associated order shielding Trump and his family ​businesses from facing tax audits over prior conduct. Cornyn is undecided on supporting Blanche.

Blanche acknowledged that the fund, which drew fierce bipartisan criticism, has not been formally rescinded, but said Trump’s lawyers would have to go to court to enforce the settlement, something Blanche said they had no plans to do.

He defended the tax portion of the deal as standard practice in IRS settlements, though tax experts have described the immunity for Trump as highly unusual.

Cornyn told reporters during a hearing break that Blanche’s answers did not assuage his concerns about the fund and did not yet ​get him to a yes vote. He said he would wait to make a decision until he has to make a vote.

[ Trump’s failed plunder of the US state coffers shows how far he’s willing to sinkOpens in new window ]

“The argument was that the weaponisation fund was dead,” he said. “What he confirmed is that it’s not.” He added: “I continue to have some concerns.”

Blanche in his opening statement ⁠touted his record reducing violent crime and combating fraud in public benefits programmes. He also defended efforts to correct what he described as past wrongdoing by the Biden administration, when the justice department brought two criminal ‌prosecutions ‌of ​Trump.

“In recent years, we watched the justice department turned against many of you and a former president, and it damaged the public’s faith in justice,” Blanche said. “We are fixing that.”

The chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Republican Chuck Grassley, in his opening statement praised Blanche for reducing violent crime while criticising Democrats for trying to derail Blanche’s nomination. “They won’t talk about these successes,” Grassley said.

The ⁠justice department’s release of investigative files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which Blanche oversaw as the department’s ​second-in-command, was also a central topic of questioning. Advocates for Epstein’s victims have opposed Blanche over what they contend ​was a botched release of the files that exposed some victims’ identities.

Blanche took responsibility for mistakes in the release of the files and said the department was prepared to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct by anyone else associated with Epstein, who died ‌in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. But Blanche declined ​to commit to meeting Epstein victims, saying others in the justice department and FBI were better positioned.

“If we learn today, if we learn next week, if we learn next month that there’s an individual that we ⁠can investigate, indict and prosecute out of the Epstein files, you better believe we will,” Blanche said.

Senators in Trump’s Republican Party lambasted Blanche over the “anti-weaponisation ​fund” only weeks ago, and the backlash sparked questions about whether Blanche could win support in a closely divided Senate. The deal immediately drew allegations of self-dealing. A federal judge concluded on Monday that Trump and lawyers in his administration improperly used the case to benefit the president and his allies and referred lawyers involved, including Blanche, to state bar authorities to investigate any legal ethics violations.

Some Republicans on the Senate panel, including Cornyn, have remained non-committal about supporting Blanche. But Republican insiders expect the acting attorney general to be confirmed.

Democrats have assailed Blanche, arguing he has acted as Trump’s personal defender at the expense of protecting the public interest. More than 1,200 former department staffers have signed a letter opposing him.

[ Todd Blanche: former adult-in-the-room Democrat now goes after Trump’s enemiesOpens in new window ]

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with Blanche, senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the judiciary committee, said the attorney general nominee told him the weaponisation fund was a “mistake” and he did not want to see it go forward.

“In less than 18 months at the Department of Justice, you have shown you are first and foremost still ‌president Trump’s personal attorney,” Durbin said on Wednesday.

Blanche has also ⁠faced criticism for being too soft on Trump supporters who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021. On his first day in office, Trump pardoned nearly everyone charged over their actions that day. When pressed, Blanche defended Trump’s right to pardon anyone he wants but stopped short of praising him for doing so.

“I am not celebrating that,” he said. “It is a fact.”

Blanche, who defended Trump ‌in three criminal cases he faced in his years out of power, took over as acting attorney general in April after Trump fired his predecessor, Pam Bondi. He said during the hearing that he was unafraid to push back on Trump.

But Blanche, a former career prosecutor who ​some in the department expected would be a moderating influence, has shown a willingness to deliver on Trump’s demands to prosecute adversaries. The department has brought criminal ​cases against a prominent liberal civil rights group and former FBI director James Comey over a photo of seashells prosecutors argue threatened Trump.

Republican senator John Kennedy of Louisiana asked Blanche if he and Trump were friends.

“I’m his lawyer,” Blanche said, before quickly correcting himself, “was his lawyer. Now, I’m the deputy attorney general.”

– Reuters