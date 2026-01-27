Penneys ends partnership with WornWell second-hand clothes outlet

Penneys has removed WornWell from its Dundrum and Mary’s Street stores. File photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

A fast fashion retailer and a second-hand clothing outlet seemed like an unlikely marriage from the start and now the split between Penneys and WornWell has been confirmed.

Penneys has removed WornWell from its Dundrum and Mary’s Street stores and is also in the process of breaking up the partnership in its British shops.

Its parent company, Primark, said the last of the WornWell concessions would leave next month.

WornWell was introduced to the shop floor with fanfare in 2022 in some UK stores and came to the two Dublin shops in early 2023.

Established by the Vintage Wholesale Company, it stocked women’s and men’s vintage and second-hand clothes from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, including an eclectic selection of international sports jerseys.

Its offering of “timeless” garments surviving decades of wear contrasted sharply with the Penneys sales model of supplying fast-changing fashions.

Announcing the extension of WornWell to several more stores in late 2023, Primark said the concession had proved a “big hit” with customers.

Tim Kelly, director of new business, said at the time: “We’re always looking to partner with brands that our customers will love to ensure they have the best in-store experience possible.

“This expansion is testament to just how successful the unique styles at WornWell have been with our shoppers.”

The two Dublin concessions quietly disappeared in the last few weeks.

A Primark spokesperson said, in a statement, the decision was taken with difficulty in order to make better use of store space.

“We know how important our stores are to our customers and we’re constantly reviewing them to ensure we provide the best shopping experience,” the spokesperson said.

“As we’ve expanded our own product offering, we are adapting our spaces so that each store is best set up to cater to local customer preferences.

“As part of this, we have been reviewing our in-store concessions and considering how we maximise and best use of the space we have in our stores.”

The statement said the decisions were being informed by the size and location of each store.

“We’re committed to working with our valued partners to manage this process with care and transparency, supporting them throughout.”

Attempts were made to contact WornWell. Websites for the brand and the Vintage Wholesale Company were not working yesterday.

While hugely popular with shoppers, Penneys and Primark have come in for criticism over the waste and environmental damage caused by fast fashion.

The company has begun incorporating more recycled and natural fabrics into its garments.

“We continue to strengthen our circular approach to fashion, focused on keeping products and materials in use for longer and reducing waste over time,” it said.