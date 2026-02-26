The old Irish goat is a living link to Ireland’s Bronze Age

The findings show the old Irish goat is genetically differentiated from modern, commercial breeds. Photograph: Padraic Fogarty

The expression “old goat”, often applied with more fondness than ire, has some basis in fact – at least as far as the old Irish goat is concerned.

A new study led by researchers in UCD in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast and international partners has revealed that the old Irish goat, a recognised and distinct breed, shares a 3,000-year genetic link with goats living in Ireland during the late Bronze Age.

The findings show the old Irish goat is genetically differentiated from modern, commercial breeds and has specially adapted to the Irish landscape, possessing unique, hardy characteristics.

The study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science on Thursday, reshapes the understanding of Ireland’s agricultural past and supports conservation of the old Irish goat as a living link to ancient farming communities.

Researchers analysed goat remains from the hill fort at Haughey’s Fort in Co Armagh, dating to around 1100–900 BCE (BC), and the medieval town of Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

Radiocarbon dating, genetic and protein analyses were used to confirm that the late Bronze Age animals are the oldest goat remains identified in Ireland to date. Genomic comparisons revealed that these ancient animals share their strongest genetic affinity with the critically endangered old Irish goat population that survives today.

“Combining genetics, proteomics and archaeological science has allowed us a glimpse of our animals hundreds and thousands of years ago – and how their descendants likely still live with us, as part of our biocultural heritage,” said co-lead author Kevin Daly, assistant professor at the School of Agriculture and Food Science at UCD.

Known historically as “an gabhar fiáin” – the wild goat – the old Irish goat is deeply rooted in Irish folklore. Surviving today in small wild-roaming herds, they have long been viewed as a symbol of resilience, wisdom and marginal rural life, where their hardiness, capacity to survive on marginal land, and nutrient-dense milk made them invaluable to small farmers.

The study found that both prehistoric and medieval Irish goats share their highest genetic affinity with the still-surviving old Irish goat, pointing to a remarkable continuity of goat populations on the island over three millenniums.

[ Old Irish goats should be carefully managed to avoid over-grazingOpens in new window ]

The research also sheds light on more recent changes in the breed. While medieval goats showed varied genetic profiles, old Irish goats today display clear signs of inbreeding linked to a dramatic population collapse over recent decades.

“This research is a huge milestone for the old Irish goat, and provides powerful scientific validation of what local communities and conservationists have long believed – that the old Irish goat represents a living piece of our ancient heritage, said Sinead Keane, from the Old Irish Goat Society.

The study authors acknowledged the participation of Dr Judith Findlater from Queen’s University, who sadly passed away before publication. Aspects of the study were undertaken as part of her PhD research on medieval Carrickfergus.