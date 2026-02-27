Bohemians go three clear at Premier Division summit with derby win over Shamrock Rovers

LOI: Bohemians 3 (Parsons 26, Whelan 56 pen, Tierney 87) Shamrock Rovers 2 (Lopes 90+4, Greene 90+5)

Forget the final tally. Bohemians out fought then out played Shamrock Rovers to go three points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

Goals from Connor Parsons, Colm Whelan and Ross Tierney had Dalymount Park in raptures, until injury-time when Pico Lopes and Aaron Greene found the net for Rovers.

Dominant for 90 minutes, Bohs held on. Only 4,442 can be accommodated in the old ground. At times, they sounded like 44,420.

On the empty terrace down the Phibsborough end, among a collection of Irish and Palestinian flags, Bohemians unfurled multiple banners, including: “Show Israel the red card” and “Freedom and justice for Palestine.”

Protest is promised from League of Ireland clubs until the Republic of Ireland host Israel at the Aviva Stadium on October 4th.

The Rovers ultras in the Mono stand went for a lighter approach with a banner quoting what Tony Soprano told his fictional consigliere Silvio Dante: “All due respect, you got no f**kin’ idea what it’s like to be number one.”

Bohemians fans set off flares before the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Historically the most tempestuous of the Dublin derbies, this meeting did not disappoint. It rarely happens without flares, bangers and pillows of smoke.

Despite Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan temporarily pausing funding for astro-turf pitches, having witnessed the damage caused by Drogheda United fans tossing flares on to the surface at Oriel Park during their clash against Dundalk last Friday, another investigation looks certain.

Drogheda confirmed on Friday that they will pay the €15,000 fine and accept a ban on their travelling supporters. Bohs and Rovers can also expect sanctions as flares were lit by both sets of fans before kick-off. Zero tolerance has been guaranteed by the FAI, with CCTV to be used to try catch the culprits.

In a week dominated by disciplinary hearings and political commentary, the football was a welcome balm.

Rovers and Bohs tore into each other with Lopes fortunate to escape an early booking for standing on Whelan.

Adam Brennan, Rovers teenage signing from UCD, almost broke the deadlock on 25 minutes. Danny Grant’s cross was aimed at Michael Noonan but the clearance fell for Brennan whose low strike drew a smart save from Kacper Chorazka.

Connor Parsons scores Bohemians' first goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohs scored seconds later. Three nutmegs led to Parsons’ goal as Dawson Devoy slid a sumptuous ball to Whelan who found the overlapping Parsons to finish under Ed McGinty.

The pitch temporarily disappeared in a haze of red smoke. Flares galore in the Jodi stand. The Minister will be displeased.

“Patrick O’Donovan – this is our culture,” screamed another banner.

Brennan was yellow carded moments later as Bohs threatened to punish Rovers on a fast break until the winger upended Dayle Rooney.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson seemed impressed by the standard, sitting alongside his assistant John O’Shea on a busy weekend for the national coaches. Hallgrímsson will attend Sheffield Wednesday against Finn Azaz’s Southampton on Saturday afternoon while O’Shea takes in John Egan’s Sheffield United at Queens Park Rangers.

It’s true that Bohemians have no idea what it is like to be number one, having not won the title since 2009, but they know how to rattle the champions.

Alan Reynolds’s men harassed Rovers’ key players at every turn. In particular, Graham Burke and Victor Ozhianvuna were not allowed settle in possession, while Patrick Hickey dominated Noonan in their aerial duels.

Bohs were flying 11 minutes into the second-half when Whelan made it 2-0, slotting his fourth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Daniel Cleary fouled Tierney.

Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Really, it should have been 3-0 before Rovers could draw breath, but Tierney turned on to his left foot instead of shooting first time. McGinty smothered a tame effort.

Bohs were cutting Rovers open at will. When McGinty had to bat Parsons half-cross-half-shot for a corner, Stephen Bradley had seen enough. Jake Mulraney, Jack Byrne and Tunmise Sobowale removed their tracksuits.

It made little difference with Tierney’s late finish, trickling in off the far post after a fantastic assist by Devoy.

Rovers almost reeled them in but Bohs go top. Number one, for now.

Elsewhere, Derry City beat Waterford 4-2, St Patrick’s Athletic also put four past Dundalk, Galway United had Sligo Rovers’ number at Eamonn Deacy Park, and Shelbourne left Drogheda with three points.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Morahan, Hickey, Todd, Flores; McDonnell, Devoy; Rooney, Tierney (Vaughan 95), Parsons (Byrne 85); Whelan (Martin 95).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; O’Sullivan, Lopes, Cleary (Sobowale 65); Watts (Byrne 65), Healy; Grant (Mulraney 65), Ozhianvuna (McGovern 73), Burke, Brennan; Noonan (Greene 79).

Referee: Neil Doyle.