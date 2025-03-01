Is this white barnacle goose I captured on camera a rare sight?

Here is a picture of an all-white barnacle goose that recently turned up in the 5,000-strong Sligo flock that we monitor. Is it rare? – Vianney Tully, Sligo

This is a very rare leucistic form of barnacle goose. Research shows that complete whiteness in this goose species seems to be one in 40,000. Further information on this came from Steve Percival in Northumberland, who said that the most likely origin for this goose was Scotland’s Caerlaverock Nature Reserve on Solway Firth. Barnacle geese overwintering in Ireland and Scotland breed in summer in Greenland.

[ Another Life: Barnacles of a different featherOpens in new window ]

In the wake of the recent very strong storm, this poor craytur was found on our driveway at least 200m from the sea, up a steep hill, well out of its element. Its route to our drive is blocked by a railway embankment, garden walls, trees and houses. Can you identify if it’s an octopus or squid, and do you think it was dropped by a seabird? Henry Laverty, Whitehead, Co Antrim

'Craytur', photograph supplied by Henry Laverty

Well, it certainly didn’t get to your driveway all the way from the sea under its own steam. This is the lesser octopus, distinguished from the larger common octopus by its red-brown colour and having only one row of suckers on its body arms. If you definitely rule out a gift from your neighbours, then it may well have been carried here by the gale force winds themselves rather than being dropped by a sea bird.

READ MORE

Wood ear fungus, supplied by Frank Rafter

When out walking, I saw this very unfamiliar fungus and was struck by its unusual colour; can you tell me what it is, please? Frank Rafter, Co Tipperary

This is one of the jelly fungi, Auricularia auricula-judae, which is now translated to the politically correct wood ear. It has a gelatinous elastic texture when fresh but becomes hard and horny as it ages and dries. It grows on the rotting wood of trees and shrubs, most often elder.

Ichneumon, supplied by Seamus

Perhaps you could help identify this insect, seen in my garden in Donnybrook last winter. It was longer and more slender than a common wasp. Seamus, by email

While it does have the colours of a wasp, it is not actually a wasp at all but an ichneumon, a parasitic insect. This one is Amblyteles armatorius, which has a prominent yellow triangular scutellum at the rear of the thorax and yellow bands on the abdomen.

The females lay eggs in the caterpillars and pupae of various large moths. These hatch out and grow up feeding on the living host from the inside. The poor caterpillar finally dies and the grub then pupates and emerges from the shrivelled skin as a winged adult. It feeds on pollen and nectar in the adult state and will overwinter as an adult, emerging in spring to carry out its dastardly egg-laying activities.

treecreeper, supplied by John B Glynn

I took this photo of a treecreeper in Vandeleur Woods, Kilrush in early February. John B Glynn, Co Clare

Treecreepers are much more likely to be heard than seen. This bird spends its time crawling up the bark of woodland trees like a feathered mouse and the plumage provides excellent camouflage. It works its way up the tree trunk in short jerks, holding on with its sharp, clawed feet and bracing itself against its stiff tail feathers. It probes cracks in the bark with its curved needle beak, winkling out invertebrates such as spiders, woodlice, earwigs and small beetles.

Its song is a high-pitched series of “tsee-tsee-tsee” calls. Courtship displays include chases, a bat-like display flight and courtship feeding. It nests behind cracks in the bark in a nest lined with feathers and wool.

Please submit your nature query, observation or photo, with a location, via irishtimes.com/eyeonnature