Storm Ashley: High winds forecast as Met Éireann expand orange warnings to new counties

Ireland weather: A person walking in high winds at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha in January.

Ireland is braced for the first major storm of the season to make landfall on Sunday, with counties Donegal and Clare added to Met Éireann’s status orange wind warning on Saturday morning.

The warning in advance of Storm Ashley, which has also been issued for counties Galway and Mayo, forecasts very strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coupled with high spring tides, the forecaster said.

The warning is in place from midday on Sunday to 9pm, with winds of up to 120km/h expected.

Among the impacts on these counties will be coastal flooding; large coastal waves; displacement of loose objects; fallen trees; very difficult travelling conditions; and dangerous conditions at sea.

There is also likely to be damage to power lines; power outages; as well as damage to already weakened structures.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under a status yellow wind warning from midnight tonight until 3am on Monday.

The entire country faces strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coupled with high spring tides.

Impacts will include coastal flooding; large coastal waves; some fallen trees and branches; difficult travelling conditions; as well as debris and displacement of loose objects.

There is also a status yellow rain warning in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford from midnight tonight until 9am on Sunday.

“Storm Ashley will bring heavy rain for a time,” the forecaster warned. Possible impacts include spot flooding and travel disruption.

Furthermore, there are a number of marine warnings in place, with a status orange storm warning from Valentia to Erris Head to Malin Head on Sunday from 10am to 7pm. Southwest winds will reach storm force 10.

In addition, there is a status yellow gale warning in place for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea for 24 hours from midnight tonight. Southeast winds, veering southwest will increase to gale force eight or strong gale force nine.

A status yellow marine gale warning is also in place from Erris Head to Strangford Lough to Dungarvan and on the Irish Sea from midnight tomorrow night until 5am on Monday. Southwest to west winds will reach gale force eight or strong gale force nine.

More generally, the forecaster said Storm Ashley will affect Ireland throughout Sunday with the peak winds occurring very early in the morning, and again during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will clear north-eastward during the morning with sunshine and scattered blustery showers following. More persistent rain will feed into western and northern areas later with isolated thunderstorms possible.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Éireann and representatives of local authorities met on Friday to discuss the coming storm.

The group’s national director Keith Leonard said those living in coastal areas should “stay back, stay high, stay dry”.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavan said there was a possibility warnings would be upgraded “as the confidence increases” closer to the storm arriving. Any upgrade may also include a rainfall warning, with heavy rain expected in the morning across the country.

Galway City Council warned that there would be a possibility of large coastal waves, coupled with high spring tides.

Inter-agency discussions have taken place between the council, the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Galway Fire Service, the Harbour Master, and the Civil Defence.

The flood barrier is in place at Spanish Arch and a number of car parks will be closed. Businesses and homeowners near the docks/coastal areas are advised to avail of sandbags.