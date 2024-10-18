Storm Ashley: Met Éireann issues warnings as strong winds and rain due for weekend

A yellow warning or stronger is in place for the whole State on Sunday. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for the island of Ireland with Storm Ashley, the first named storm of the season, due to make landfall on Sunday.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo from midday on Sunday to 9pm with winds of up to 120km/h expected. There is a possibility of coastal flooding because of high spring tides.

A status yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the state from 10am on Sunday to midnight on Monday. A status yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland from 3am on Sunday to midday on Monday.

A yellow marine warning is in place for all the coastline around Ireland.

Along with rain, Sunday will be a very windy day across the country with a few thunderstorms possible.

Strong to gale force southwest winds will bring the potential for some disruption, especially in Atlantic coastal areas.

Winds will ease on Monday to leave a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and just a few showers in Atlantic coastal counties.