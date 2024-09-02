Limerick flood relief scheme to cost €26m and take two years to construct

It is ten years since flooding destroyed large parts of the Kings Island and St Mary’s Park areas when scores of people were evacuated from their swamped homes. File photograph: PA

A major flood relief scheme to protect hundreds of homes in Limerick City that were devastated by flooding ten years ago is to start this Autumn and take a further two years to complete.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kieran O’Donnell, on Monday announced approval to Limerick City & County Council to commence the appointment of a contractor for the construction of the King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme.

The €26 million scheme will aim to protect 528 homes and businesses built along the banks of the river Shannon from significant flooding by the end of 2026, the OPW said.

The scheme will see the construction of new earthen flood embankments, new walls, repairs and upgrades to existing quay walls, pavement improvements and public realm works, drainage and utility works, conservation mitigation, archaeological mitigation and ecological mitigation.

The Defence Forces were drafted in to help people during the unprecedented flood in February 2014.

Announcing the scheme on Monday, the Minister said: “This is a significant investment by Government in Limerick city and in addition to protecting homes, properties and the community of King’s Island, the scheme will include significant public realm upgrades and enhancement of the built heritage of this historic part of our great city.”

Many householders lost cars, furniture, treasured family photographs, pets, and had to have their homes renovated due to the 2014 flood.

King’s Island resident Raymond O’Carroll said: “It’s a tremendous idea gong forward, because of the problems associated with climate change and the weather nowadays.”

“There were a lot of elderly people living here that were badly hit by that flooding in 2014, it was unbelievable really, so, anything that helps protect the citizens of the parish is to be welcomed,” added Mr O’Carroll.