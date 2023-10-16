Survey highlights increase in Irish households using toilet as a bin which is taking toll on marine environment

Uisce Eireann and Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’ as alarmingly a recent survey has revealed an increase in the disposal of wipes and other sanitary products down the toilet. Pictured are Mary O’ Hara, Uisce Eireann, June Curtin, Think Before You Flush Ambassador and Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manger, Clean Coasts. Photograph: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Uisce Éireann and the environmental group Clean Coasts have launched a joint campaign urging the public to continue to “think before you flush” in response to a recent survey which found an increase in disposal of wipes and other sanitary products down the toilet.

Those aged under 35 are almost twice as likely to dispose of products down the toilet, it indicates, compared to those aged over 35 – and almost three times as likely compared to those over 55.

Whether labelled as “flushable” or not, wipes should never be disposed of in toilets, Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann advise. Their occurrence in coastal areas has been confirmed by a large number of coastal clean-ups by voluntary groups.

“With the growing popularity of year-round open water swimming, it is important to remember that our flushing habits directly affect the environment and in particular rivers and coastal areas,” they added. “Making minor adjustments in our daily habits can play a crucial role in preventing sanitary waste appearing along rivers, sandy beaches, rugged shores, and hidden bays.”

The campaign is also being championed by swimming and outdoor advocates who are appealing to the public to consider their habits in light of what they described as alarming findings.

Tom Cuddy of Uisce Éireann said: “In 2018, our research showed 36 per cent of people living in Ireland were regularly flushing the wrong things down the toilet. Today, we are pleased to announce that this figure has significantly decreased to 24 per cent. While this one third decrease is certainly encouraging, it is crucial to acknowledge that it represents a slight increase compared to recent years.”

Uisce Éireann and Clean Coasts have been steadfast partners for the past seven years with a joint mission to drive behavioural change and reduce environmental impacts. “Despite this progress, there remains a pressing concern as there are still too many people flushing the wrong items down the toilet impacting our natural and built environment,” Mr Cuddy said.

“We know the awareness is there, we are just asking people to take a moment to consider their flushing habits, and put litter in the bin rather than down the toilet. The impact of removing these products from our wastewater system is immense, and they unfortunately can ultimately end up on our beautiful beaches and rivers right across the country,” he added.

As Uisce Éireann continues its efforts to upgrade and develop critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, “it is important that we continue to work together to protect and enhance our environment,” he said, “Every individual’s contribution counts, and by making conscientious choices about what we flush, we can collectively make a huge difference.”

Sinead McCoy of Clean Coasts said: “Our message is straightforward: only the 3 Ps – pee, poo, and paper – should find their way into the toilet bowl. All other items must be placed in the bin.”

By following this practice, sewer blockages are significantly reduced, while risk of flooding homes and businesses is minimised, she said. This approach also reduces the environmental pollution that poses a threat to wildlife, such as fish and birds, their natural habitats and our coastlines. “A minor change in our flushing behaviour can have huge benefits for our natural surroundings – simply dispose of wipes, cotton bud sticks, and sanitary items in the bin, not down the toilet.”