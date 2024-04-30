Have your say on ‘quiet quitting’: Do you feel pressure to work long hours?

Quiet quitting: Do you feel pressure to work more hours than contracted just to keep up at work? Photograph: iStock

A recent article we published about ’quiet quitting’ received a huge reader reaction online and in our letters pages. So we’d like to hear what you think.

Do you feel pressure to work more hours than contracted just to keep up at work? Has “going above and beyond” become the norm in your office with little in return? Have you experience job creep, where you end up doing tasks outside the original scope of your role?

Have employers failed to “recalibrate for more normal times” post-pandemic or are busy periods just part of the cadence of the work year?

It was idea floated in the below quote by one manager, which drew the biggest response

READ MORE

“You always had those who did their 9-5 but not a minute more, and never chipped in if there was a crisis. But it’s become like a creeping malaise with a sort of passive-aggressive undercurrent that’s really exhausting.”

So tell us what you think or this view. Has the idea that working your contracted hours is somehow ‘quiet quitting’ become park of your workplace? What is your experience of pressure to take on more work or to longer hours?

Your response can remain anonymous (please tell us so in your answer). We require you to give us a phone number simply for verification purposes. We will keep your name and contact details confidential.

You can hare your view using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.