Colder than usual for late April, says Met Éireann

The east pier in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Met Éireann forecast bright and sunny weather for Saturday and Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The weekend weather is set to be cold for this time of year, Met Éireann has said, though Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be bright and sunny.

The national forecaster warned that the coming week would be “unsettled” with periods of rain and showers and “rather wet” conditions, particularly on Tuesday.

Saturday afternoon is expected to bring a mix of cloud and sunshine, with the best of the sunshine in the west. Overnight temperatures will be low, dropping to -2 degrees in places and bringing a touch of air and grass frost, along with some mist or fog patches.

Plenty of morning sunshine is expected on Sunday. Cloud is expected from the west, however, with showers spreading eastward, a few of them heavy. Highest temperatures are forecast to range from 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Éireann said Monday would be cloudy and breezy with “outbreaks of rain clearing northeastward followed by scattered showers”.

Tuesday looks set to be a mostly cloudy and “rather wet day”, the forecaster said.

Wednesday is expected to be a day of sunshine and scattered showers with moderate southeasterly winds. Current indications suggest Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and more scattered showers.