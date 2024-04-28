Veteran Irish Times nature columnist Ethna Viney to be laid to rest in Mayo

Long-time Irish Times nature writer Ethna Viney is to be laid to rest in Co Mayo this weekend. Ms Viney (née Mc Manus), originally from Co Cavan, died peacefully last Thursday in Mayo Hospice with her family by her side. She was 95.
Her husband, Micheal Viney, himself a veteran Irish Times journalist and nature writer, died almost exactly a year previously at the age of 90.
Ms Viney is to repose at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Louisburgh, on Saturday, close to the couple’s rural home in Thallabawn in west Mayo. The couple moved there from Dublin in the 1970s to live their “other life” about which they wrote extensively.
There will be a celebration of Ms Viney’s life on Saturday followed by a private cremation.
Anthony Boyle: ‘My dad had to go to Gaelic training, and the same British soldier would throw his kit in a puddle every day’
For 33 years she wrote the weekly Eye on Nature column for The Irish Times which appeared alongside Michael’s nature columns. An active feminist and qualified chemist, Ms Viney also spent time working for RTÉ and made a number of documentaries with her husband.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis