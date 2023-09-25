Atlantic storm could bring ‘damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding’ on Wednesday

Some weather models are showing more than 30mm of rain in parts of Cork and Waterford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Met Éireann is tracking the progress of an Atlantic storm which has the potential to bring gusts of up to 130km/h and torrential rain to parts of the south coast of Ireland.

A deep area of low pressure in the Atlantic will bring very strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Wednesday.

It could be named on Monday as Storm Agnes, the first storm of the new season.

Depending on its track, it may also affect areas of the south and east in Ireland as it travels up the Irish Sea.

Met Éireann has warned that Wednesday could be a “very windy or stormy day with damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding”.

However, it added that the exact details of the forecast are still uncertain.

Some weather models are showing more than 30mm of rain in parts of Cork and Waterford with heavy rain throughout most of the island on Wednesday.

Most models show the storm skirting the south coast at present with the worst winds out to sea, but the trajectory will not become clearer until closer to the event.

Aside from Wednesday, it will be a very mild week with temperatures of up to 18 degrees with scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. Thursday and Friday look like being drier days.