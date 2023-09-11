Tánaiste meets protesting farmers after they refuse to engage with Minister for Agriculture

Tanaiste Micheál Martin speaks to farmers protesting outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co Tipperary where Fianna Fáil is having a gathering before the start of the Dáil term. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was pressed into leaving the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party’s think-in in Co Tipperary on Monday to meet protesting farmers after they refused to engage with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Minister and Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill came out of the hotel where the meeting is being held in Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary to meet a delegation from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) led by its president, Tim Cullinan.

However, there was a stand-off outside the hotel and Mr Cullinan refused to speak to Mr McConalogue or Mr Cahill, who is the chairman of the all-party Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture. He insisted on speaking to Mr Martin.

Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party is gathering ahead of the start of the Dáil term next week, but the first morning of the meeting has been overshadowed by the farmers’ demonstration.

Scores of farmers arrived at the venue to protest against a reduction to the maximum amount of nitrogen fertiliser allowed per hectare under the EU’s Nitrates Directive, which is falling from 250kg to 220kg per hectare from next year. They are also protesting at delays to payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), including payments to sheep farmers.

Lower threshold

The European Commission has said it would not revisit the lowering of threshold, pointing out that Ireland was one of three EU member states that gets a derogation from directive. Mr McConalogue has said the battle now is to keep the 220kg limit for dairy farmers, which is due to fall to 170kg per hectare from 2026, the limit that applies in most states.

It is estimated that about 3,000 dairy farmers will be affected by the changes to the directive, which will result in them having to reduce their herd size or to find additional land. One of the reasons cited by the commission in not retaining the upper limit is the levels of pollution in Irish watercourses including rivers, lakes and estuaries, some of which is caused by run-off from agricultural sources.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co Tipperary where farmers are protesting during a Fianna Fáil event. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Cullinan said he would not engage with Mr McConalogue and would speak only with Mr Martin.

“Remember where you are this morning,” he told the Minister. “You are in the Golden Vale, at the heart of farming in Ireland. This is the heartbeat of rural Ireland down here in Tipperary. Years ago we lost the beet industry down there. By God, I’m telling you, Minister, we are not going to lose the beef industry or the sheep industry or the tillage sector.”

He said the IFA had put together a “very credible proposal” regarding the derogation and that it wanted to be discussed in with decision makers in Brussels. He said the IFA was at the point of no more negotiations until the Government was willing to put the issues back on the table.

Unique system

“We want you to get the officials in the commission to come back to Ireland and see what we are doing here. And remember what we have here, we have a grass-based system in Ireland which is unique around the world. Origin Green, which has sold our dairy products in 140 counties around the world, we want to continue doing that.”

Mr McConalogue said he was happy to meet the IFA during the course of the Fianna Fáil gathering on Monday, as was the Tánaiste.

Mr Martin emerged from the hotel during a heavy downpour and briefly met Mr Cullinan. The Tánaiste said he wanted to engage and had no issue meeting the delegation and that he would speak to Mr Cullinan inside the venue later.

A meeting got under way in the venue in the late morning between Mr Martin, Mr McConalogue, Mr Cahill and an IFA delegation.