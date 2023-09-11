Indian summer comes to an end with heavy thunderstorms

Bathers in the water near Dollymount Beach in Dublin during the recent fine weather. Photograph: Alan Betson

This week will bring more normal conditions for the time of year following on from a near record-breaking September heatwave.

The heatwave, only the fourth in recorded history for September in Ireland, ended on Sunday with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The highest temperature last week was a 28.5 degrees recorded at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Friday. A heatwave is defined in Ireland as five successive days where the temperature is above 25 degrees.

There was flash flooding in many parts of the country on Sunday.

Temperatures will be a lot lower this week. Monday will see highs of between 16 and 19 degrees with rain in most places.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry for the most part and Thursday will be the best day of the week with temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees.

Friday looks to be largely dry as does next weekend though there is some uncertainty that far ahead.