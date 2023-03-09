Weather warning: Snow falls in midlands and Limerick, with more expected on east coast this evening

Snowfalls in Ballingeary, West Cork, on Wednesday, March 8th, when parts of the county were covered with heavy snow. Met Éireann has issued a Status Yelllow snow and ice weather warning for today. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

Road users are warned to take extra care on Thursday as a status yellow snow and ice warning currently in effect across Ireland could mean hazardous driving conditions.

Some areas in the Midlands and Limerick have already experienced snowfall, according to Met Éireann, who said there is a possibility of up to 30mm of snow between now and Friday.

The warning, which came into place at 3am on Thursday and will remain in place until 11pm, said that rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country throughout the day.

“Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions,” the warning states.

“Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time.”

According to Met Éireann, the “possible impacts” of this are hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will take effect from 9pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday, with potential for widespread icy stretches that could create hazardous driving conditions.

A second status yellow cold-ice warning for Leinster, Cavan Monaghan has been issued from 11pm on Thursday until 7am on Friday.

The State’s crisis management team for extreme weather held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the impacts of the expected snowfall.

The meeting of the Department of Housing group included officials from local authorities, other departments, Met Éireann, and first response organisations. It will hold a second virtual meeting at 11am on Thursday.

Met Éireann spokesperson Gerry Murphy has warned of snow and sleet showers across much of the country today.

Ireland is “in the grip” of a cold snap which will last until the end of the week, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

A band of rain which has begun moving northwards across the country has begun falling as sleet and snow as temperatures drop, he explained.

The north midlands, Connacht and Ulster will experience the worst of this weather which will extend across the remainder of the country this evening with “disruptive” snow falls on the east coast tonight. As the band crosses the country there will be improved conditions in the south west, he added.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised all road users to prepare for “hazardous” conditions on the roads and reduced visibility.

The RSA said motorists should check local traffic conditions and weather before any journeys during the poor weather.