Injured woman one of six assisted from Carrauntoohil by Kerry Mountain Rescue in snowy conditions

A woman was rescued from a snow-bound Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain, in treacherous conditions in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The injured woman had fallen and required help and was among a party of six stuck in a gully in the Hags Glen area.

She was safely brought down at 1.30 am after an eight hour operation by members of Kerry Mountain Rescue. Conditions on the mountains are “extremely challenging”, the rescuers said.

‘This was a long and difficult operation,’ Gerry Christie, spokesman, said. The party had to be brought up to a higher ridge, before being led down, and it was snowing at the time, though not freezing.

Navigational error rather than the conditions led to the necessity for the eight-hour rescue overnight. Some 27 members were involved in the rescue of the woman and five others.

It is understood the party of six were on their way down the mountain - two of the climbers had reached the summit but others had turned back.

The were coming down a steep gully adjacent to The Bone when they made a navigational error and took a wrong turning and ended up stuck in the gully

The full rescue team was called out at 4.15pm Wednesday. The party had to be led 200 meters up the mountain again before being led safely down to Cronin’s Yard.

‘It was a long and challenging operation, but with a happy ending,’ Mr Christie said.

He rejected suggestions that the party should not have attempted the climb in the first place, given the weather. The mountain was not particularly treacherous at the time and some climbers liked to go up in snow conditions.

‘I’d go up in snow - though in hard snow,’ he said. The snow yesterday was set and sloppy.

As the rescue took place, in the dark, two hill runners with head torches passed the team running to the summit and back down again.

The party rescued were well equipped and had the necessary clothing layers to stave off hypothermia.

‘Hypothermia was our main worry,’ Mr Christie said of their fears for the lost party.

The rescue was completed at 1.30 am at Lislebane and noone needed to be brought to hospital.