Irish tax payments by big US tech and pharma groups revealed

An Post is among a large number of postal groups across Europe seeking a delay in a new customs charge for small parcels coming from outside the EU. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell

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US companies have disclosed billions of euro in tax payments to Ireland for the first time, in public filings that cast new light on the Government’s increasing reliance on huge cash revenues from big tech and pharma groups. Arthur Beesley has the news story and a big read on the various tax filings by the major US multinationals operating here.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond has joined 19 other postal groups in Europe in calling for a six-month delay to the introduction of a €3 charge on small parcels from online purchases originating from outside the European Union. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Don’t panic is Cliff Taylor’s key takeaway from CSO figures published on Thursday showing that Irish GDP recorded a fall of 12 per cent. But do keep an eye on our unemployment numbers, given the rate among 15 to 24 year-olds is now close to 10 per cent.

In our interview this week, the Central Bank of Ireland’s deputy governor Vasileios Madouros tells Ian Curran that the impacts of the financial crash in 2008 have been ‘substantial and persistent’ in terms of their effect on our society.

A group of disgruntled holders of Ardagh Group’s riskiest bonds have lost a legal challenge to a multibillion-euro debt restructuring that will almost wipe them out, even as lower-priority equity holders led by Irish businessman Paul Coulson enjoyed a $300 million (€257 million) pay-off. Joe Brennan has the details.

Reed Hastings is preparing to step down as chairman of streaming giant Netflix, having co-founded the company in 1997. What will his legacy be?

The operator of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre has lured a key figure from one of Britain’s biggest retail complexes to run the Dublin complex. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Remote working hasn’t taken off in rural areas in the way that was imagined during the Covid pandemic, new research suggests. Emmet Malone examines the evidence in our Work feature.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor outlines the 12 questions that need to be answered about Simon Harris’s plan for a new savings and investment scheme.

Europe is finally flexing its innovation muscles, according to FT columnist John Thornhill.

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