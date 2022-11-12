Eye on Nature: Bird on the loose, unusual seaweed and cucumber spiders

This little fellow appeared in my daughter Róisín’s garden recently. It then flew in to her kitchen and helped itself to a drink. A WhatsApp neighbour suggested it was a zebra finch. Dealgan Ó Ciarubháin

Spot on. That is indeed a zebra finch. These tiny birds are native to Australia and certain Indonesian islands, but are commonly kept in captivity and widely sold in Irish pet shops. This one must have escaped from a cage or aviary, probably somewhere close by.

A male four-spotted footman moth. Photograph: Supplied by Gordon Birch

I saw this lad/lady in Derrynane recently. Any idea what it might be please? Gordon Birch, Co Kerry

Lad/lady is right. This is a male four-spotted footman moth. But only the female has the four spots, two on each forewing, and indeed is hardly a footman! Who gives these moths their names?

Sea mat growing on seaweed fronds. Photograph: Supplied by Susan Blake

I photographed this piece of washed-up seaweed on Bray beach but only later noticed its branches seem to be covered in a “sleeve” of what looks like woven fabric. Is this natural or would it have attached itself? Susan Blake, Co Wicklow

This is a picture of a sea mat growing on the seaweed fronds. Its delicate lacy pattern is formed by miniature rectangular boxes each of which contains a tiny animal. These feed when the seaweed is underwater by poking out their tentacles and filtering food particles from the water.

A green carpet moth. Photograph: Supplied by Eleanor O'Dwyer

I spotted this tiny moth on the water filter on my tap recently. It is very beautiful and I am wondering what it is. Eleanor O’Dwyer, Co Tipperary

It is a green carpet moth, which are commonly found in gardens. Its brown caterpillars feed on white deadnettle and plantain – not on carpets.

A cucumber spider. Photograph: Supplied by Mikey Tarpey

My mam found this spider on a towel while hanging up the washing in the garden; we have never seen anything like it in Ireland before. Mikey Tarpey, Co Mayo

This is a cucumber spider, which can be found in a range of habitats but mainly on trees. It spins an untidy orb web and dines on whatever small flies get trapped there. It gets its name from its green colour, not because it goes anywhere near cucumbers.

