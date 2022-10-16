Met Éireann issues warnings for heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rain and wind is expected to continue across much of the western half of Ireland until Monday, with ongoing power outages in some parts.

Met Éireann issued two status yellow rain and wind warnings for Munster, Connacht, and Donegal earlier this weekend, which were initially to last until Saturday night.

However, the rain warning has been extended until 10pm on Sunday night, with spells of heavy rain forecast along with strengthening south-easterly winds.

Disruption caused by strong winds with speeds of up to 50-65km/h and gusts of 90-110km/h is expected to last until Monday afternoon.

The conditions have already caused power outages at several thousand homes with Fermoy (1,000 customers), Ballina (700) and Castlecomer (600) the worst affected areas early on Saturday evening. Real time updates are available at powercheck.ie.

ESB said its crews are mobilised to restore power in the affected areas. But there are still a large number of homes experiencing outages.

According to the powercheck website, some 2,500 customers were affected by a power outage in Donegal, however, power was restored in this area.

Spot flooding and slippery road conditions were also reported in some areas across the country.

There will be a return to better weather on Tuesday across the country with highest temperatures of between 13 and 16 degrees, but Wednesday will be a wet day in many places, Met Éireann said.

Thursday will see a mostly dry start with sunny spells and similar temperatures of between 13 to 16 degrees.