Heavy rain hits Electric Picnic as orange level warning issued for 13 counties

Campers in the Andy Warhol Campsite settle in to the Electric Picnic music festival in Stradbally Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued an orange level rainfall warning for 13 counties overnight, including Co Laois where festivalgoers are attending Electric Picnic.

The forecaster says 50mm of local intense rainfall and squalls are likely. The warning is for between 4am and 8am on Sunday for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

Rain hit the Electric Picnic site on Friday night and Saturday morning where 70,000 were attending, many camping. The campsites at the Stradbally festival were wet, muddy and worn down by the festivalgoers walking between their tents and food stalls on Saturday morning.

The heavy rain overnight meant many attendees experienced wet sleeping bags, pyjamas, and flooded tents. On Saturday morning, groups of friends were seen attempting to re-pitch tents that had come down during the wet and blustery weather.

“I’m going home,” one woman was overheard saying to her friends while queuing for the bathroom. “I didn’t sleep at all. We were absolutely drenched. I can’t do another night of this.”

Met Éireann has also issued a yellow level rainfall warning for the entire country. Met Eireann has warned of torrential downpours as well as potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the early hours of Sunday morning. The yellow level rainfall warning for all is valid from 1am on Sunday until 10am.

The forecaster says heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country on Saturday night, and clear from the north and northwest on Sunday morning. It says some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding.

The UK Met Office has also issued a rain warning for Northern Ireland, from 2am on Sunday until 11am. It says the heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

While rain was bad news for festivalgoers it will be welcomed by farmers and gardeners given the extremely dry summer,.

This weekend marks the end of the prolonged dry spell with more unsettled and showery conditions coming next week.

The rain will not be enough to address to the soil moisture deficit, she said however, as some parts of the south and east have deficits of 70mms (the amount of rain needed to restore the soil to normal moisture levels)”.

The weather statistics for August show that it was a warm and dry month everywhere.

Roches Point in Co Cork had its warmest and driest August since records began there. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Ireland, a 31.7 degrees at Oak Park, Co Carlow, was recorded on Friday August 12th.