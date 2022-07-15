Ireland could see hottest day since records began on Monday with 34 degrees forecast

Ireland could have its hottest day since records began this Monday with some models suggesting temperatures as high as 34 degrees.

The highest recorded temperature in Ireland of 33.3 degrees, which was recorded in Kilkenny on June 26th 1887, has stood for 135 years.

The latest models from the Global Forecast Systems (GFS) and ICON-EU, the German weather service, show temperatures breaching the 33 degrees mark in parts of South Dublin and north Kildare and around the Foynes estuary in Co Clare on Monday.

The UK-based independent weather service, Netweather, has values of 34 degrees on in the south midlands.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has highs of 32 degrees plus on Monday for the south midlands.

[ This weekend is set to be a scorcher. Here’s how to keep exercising in a heatwave ]

[ How to protect yourself as continental heatwave hits Ireland ]

[ Q&A: Why are temperatures so high across Europe? ]

Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes said it was “not out of the realm of possibility” that the all-time record temperature for Ireland could be broken. He said it was certainly possible that the record temperature for July of 32.3 degrees recorded at Elphin, Co Roscommon on July 19th, 2006 will be breached.

“We are keeping a more cautious look at it, but it could get up to 33 or 34 degrees,” he said.

The record-breaking temperatures is being driven by a hot air mass from north Africa which is bringing 40 degrees plus temperatures to Spain at present.

Weather models show temperatures breaching 37 degrees (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday in London with temperatures in England reaching 40 degrees for the first time in recorded history.

The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday but then conditions are expected to deteriorate with showers and thunder on Tuesday night.

Coincidentally a new academic paper has disputed the 33.3 degree figure recorded at Kilkenny. Students at the Irish Climate Analysis and Research Unit (ICARUS) state that Ireland is an outlier in terms of having the hottest temperature recorded in the 19th century.

France, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen record-breaking temperatures in this century.

The paper, which is in being published in the European Geosciences Union — Climate of the Past journal, is authored by master’s students at ICARUS which is based in Maynooth University.

They claim the temperature is inconsistent with those observed at Birr Castle in Co Offaly, Markree Castle in Co Sligo and Sheffield in England or to the general forecast as observed on that day.

Nine of the 10 highest temperatures in Ireland were recorded in the 19th century. The ICARUS students maintain there is “grossly insufficient evidence” to support these temperature values given the nature of the equipment used in those days.

Maynooth Professor of Geography (climate change) Peter Thorne said there has long been questions over the Kilkenny temperature records as the records themselves no longer exist.

“The differences between Kilkenny and all surrounding stations constitute either an incredibly extreme outlier or lie entirely outside the range of differences seen in more modern observations for these sites. There is ... no physically plausible way that the Kilkenny observation that day could be correct,” he said.

“I would stress as is done in the paper that the official recognition rests with Met Éireann. They will have to decide whether to scrub the record.” Mr Downes said Met Éireann stood by the record.

The ICARUS scientists posit that the highest verifiable temperature recorded in Ireland was the 32.5 degrees recorded on June 29th at Boora, Co Offaly during the long, hot summer of 1976.