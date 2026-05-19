Channel 4 removes all past seasons of Married at First Sight UK after ‘serious allegations’

The dating show sees single people matched by experts 'marry' strangers who they meet on their wedding day. Stock photograph: iStock

Channel 4 has removed all previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) from its streaming platforms after “very serious allegations”.

The BBC reported that two women said they were raped during filming of the dating show, while a third described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

The broadcaster said that all previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from its streaming and linear services, and it announced that in April it commissioned an external review into contributor welfare.

“In April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that we understand those contributors have denied,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Monday.

“The channel is mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors, and cannot comment on or disclose details of those allegations.

“Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time.

“Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary.”

The show, which is produced for Channel 4 by independent production company CPL, sees single people matched by experts “marry” strangers who they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

[ Married at First Sight relationship coach Mel Schilling dies aged 54Opens in new window ]

One woman reportedly told BBC Panorama, in a documentary to be aired on Monday, that her onscreen husband raped her and threatened her with an acid attack.

A second said that she told both Channel 4 and CPL, before broadcast, about being allegedly raped by her onscreen husband, but that her episodes were still aired, the BBC reported.

A third woman accused her onscreen husband of sexual misconduct, according to the BBC.

None of the women the BBC has spoken to has reported their allegations to the police, it was reported.

Lawyers for CPL reportedly told the BBC that its welfare system is “gold standard” and that it acted appropriately.

Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4 said: “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married At First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.

“It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors.

“Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.

“We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.

“On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre.”

Channel 4 said that MAFS UK is produced under “some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry”, including background checks, a code of conduct setting out behavioural standards and “daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team”.

The broadcaster said the two-part review will consist of law firm Clyde & Co investigating welfare protocols and handling of the claims, while former BBC One controller Lorraine Heggessey will lead an examination of current contributor welfare measures.

It expects the review to report in the coming months and will share a summary of findings and recommendations.

CPL has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC: “All allegations must be referred to the appropriate authorities and investigated with the full co-operation of those involved, with action taken to ensure that the highest standards are upheld and there are consequences for criminality or wrongdoing.” - PA