Eurovision: Excitement builds around Irish chances in final

Excitement was building in Lisbon on Saturday evening with Ryan O’Shaughnessy given a good chance of delivering an eighth Eurovision success for Ireland.

He is by the bookmakers’ calculations, the third favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon on Saturday night.

The odds on his song Together have shortened steadily since its surprise qualification on Tuesday night, with only the upbeat pop songs of Cyprus and Israel more fancied for the event which begins at 8pm.

The Irish entry is among three ballads, along with the Lithuanian and German offerings, that have confounded the pundits’ predictions and find themselves in contention to win the contest.

Europeans continue, it seems, to have a taste for from-the-heart singing and simple presentation, which worked for the last two winners – Ukraine and Portugal.

Together features O’Shaughnessy playing his guitar and gazing at backing singer Claire Ann Varley, while Alan McGrath and Kevin O’Dwyer dance together in the background.

What the international press are describing as the piece’s “gay love story”, appears to have captured the public imagination. The Irish team are using the act to promote inclusion and encouraging fans to use the social media hashtags #loveislove #together #ireland to support the song.

O’Shaughnessy appeared confident ahead of the final. “The best case scenario is that we win this, and that’s what is going to happen, I think,” he said.

Ireland has won the contest more times (seven) than any other country but has struggled in recent times. Together has already bucked a trend by helping Ireland reach the final for the first time since 2013.

O’Shaughnessy will sing 24th out of 26 acts in the final, which is considered a favourable position, as the act will be fresh in the audience’s mind when voting opens. While qualifiers draw lots to determine whether they will perform in the first or second half of the final, the running order is determined by contest producers to assure maximum viewing drama.

You can follow proceedings on The Irish Times live blog from 7pm.