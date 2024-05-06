John Swinney confirmed as new leader of the SNP and likely first minister

John Swinney is expected to be Scotland’s next first minister, after he emerged as the only candidate to stand to be the SNP’s new leader.

After nominations for the post closed, the former Scottish deputy first minister was confirmed as the only person to put themselves forward to succeed Humza Yousaf.

A potential challenger, in the form of an SNP activist, withdrew his bid on Sunday night, leaving Swinney with a clear path to take up the role he last held between 2000 and 2004. The SNP’s deputy leader has denied that Graeme McCormick, a party activist, was “leaned on” to pull out of the leadership race.

Mr Swinney will now face a vote at Holyrood later this week, where it is likely he will become the Scottish parliament’s nominated candidate to be the country’s seventh first minister.

It comes just a week after Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, after his decision to tear up his party’s powersharing deal with the Greens at Holyrood left him facing a vote of confidence. – PA. Additional reporting: The Guardian