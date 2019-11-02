Not to be missed trad gigs: Luinn, M’Anam and Domhnall Ó Braonáin

Enter The Unthanks’ darkly passionate world of Emily Bronte

Siobhan Long

Luinn

Sunday 3rd

The Unthanks
National Concert Hall, 8pm, €25 nch.ie

Rachel and Becky Unthank invite us into the darkly passionate world of Emily Bronte with a song cycle bearing all the quiet beauty that has become a hallmark of their sound. This live performance of The Emily Bronte Song Cycle will also feature songs from their previous albums that make up the Lines series, promising an atmospheric evening, and at its heart, a unique collaboration between a literary great and one of the most innovative folk ensembles working today.

Wednesday 6th

Luinn
Ionad Cultúrtha, Ballyvourney, 8pm, Adm free ionadculturtha.ie

Columbian duo Carolina Arango on violin and David Gaviria on piano embark on an Irish tour to celebrate the release of their debut album. Their repertoire includes Irish and Scottish music alongside their own original material. Tonight they will be joined by Galway harpist Aoife Blake who performed in Columbia with the duo in recent weeks. Traditional musicians from Coláiste Ghobnatan will also perform.

Thursday 7th

M’Anam
St. Bartholomew’s Church, Clyde Road, Ballsbridge 8pm €15 (includes copy of new album) manam.ie/live

Anuna’s Michael McGlynn celebrates the launch of a new ensemble and their debut album. This eight voice male vocal group features singers from Iceland and Ireland. Their reach extends across a thousand years of history, from an elegy for a dead Viking (“Deyr Fé”)  to the folk classic “The Sheep Stealer”. An intriguing prospect.

Thursday 7th

The Limerick Fling
University Concert Hall, Limerick, 8pm, €15 uch.ie

Musician and songwriter John Spillane and the incredible aerialists from the Irish Aerial Creation Centre will be joined by students and faculty of the Irish World Academy for a special concert music, song and dance in support of Limerick Marine Search and Rescue. Celebrating contemporary sound and dance, the concert will include Irish traditional music and dance, classical music, contemporary dance, gospel music, folk music, and choral music. 

Friday 8th

Domhnall Ó Braonáin
An Góilin Singers Club, The Teachers Club, 36, Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

Galway singer, Ó Braonáin is a mainstay of the Galway singing scene. Recently he took part in “Ciogal Fad Saoil’, a collaboration between accordionist, Johhny Óg Connolly and poet, Joe Steve Ó Neachtain. The CD of songs resulting from this collaboration will be released imminently. Yet another opportunity to hear emerging sean nós singers in the midst of this thriving singing circle.

