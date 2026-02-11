The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken dies aged 72

The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken has died aged 72.

In a statement shared on social media, the band paid tribute to Ranken, describing him as “drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues” and “forever a true friend and brother”.

The message, which was signed off by fellow Pogues founding members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley, thanked the drummer for his friendship, wit, generosity of spirit, “and of course for the music”.

Siobhán MacGowan, sister of the late frontman Shane MacGowan, also paid tribute to Ranken, saying: “Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer.”

Commenting under The Pogues’ online tribute, Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Shane MacGowan, said that Ranken “was a beautiful human”, “a total gentleman”, and “an absolutely legendary drummer”.

“No doubt that he will be warmly welcomed by Shane, but he will be very much missed here on Earth,” Clarke said.

Ranken was born on Ladbroke Grove, London, in 1953. He began playing drums at the age of 14 and became part of the London music scene through various bands such as Lola Cobra; The Stickers; and The Operation.

He joined The Pogues’ line-up in 1983, after being approached by MacGowan and Finer about a band they were putting together.

Ranken played on every Pogues album and is credited with coming up with the title of their 1985 album Rum Sodomy & the Lash.

He later said that the album’s title “seemed to sum up life in our band.”

The Pogues reunited last year without Ranken and MacGowan, for a 40th anniversary tour of the album.

More recently, Ranken fronted The Mysterious Wheels, which released a charity single Take me down to St Joe’s in support of St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney in 2023.

The cause of Ranken’s death is unknown.