Radiohead to tour for first time in seven years - but with no Irish dates

Radiohead, fronted by Thom Yorke, digitally released the live album, Hail To The Thief, last month. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britain’s Radiohead announced a 20-date European tour in November and December on Wednesday, the first tour by the band in seven years.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” drummer Philip Selway said on Instagram.

“After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

Radiohead, which also comprises singer and main songwriter Thom Yorke, guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O’Brien, and bass player Colin Greenwood, will play four dates each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin. There are no Irish dates.

The group’s landmark third album, 1997’s OK Computer, explored themes like anxiety and alienation, marking a departure from the optimism of the Britpop era.

Radiohead’s return follows the reunion of Oasis, Britain’s biggest band of the 1990s, in a critically acclaimed tour this summer.

Organisers said that to help ensure only fans are able to buy tickets, and to minimise them being accessed by touts and bots, they will only be available by registering at radiohead.com.

Registration opens at 10am on Friday and closes at 10am on Sunday.

The ticket sale itself begins on September 12th.

Last month, Radiohead digitally released the live album, Hail To The Thief – Live Recordings 2003-2009.

The tracks were originally gathered as research for Yorke’s arrangements for the stage production, Hamlet Hail To The Thief. The live record will be physically released on October 31st. – Reuters/PA