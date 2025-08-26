Adding Kneecap to Electric Picnic line-up an ‘important statement’, says festival director

Melvin Benn, director of Electric Picnic, during a press open day at the festival site in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Dan Dennison

The addition of rap group Kneecap to this year’s Electric Picnic line-up is an important statement given “what’s going on in the world”, the director of the music and arts festival has said.

The Belfast rap trio, known for their support of the Palestinian cause, will be among the scores of acts performing at the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend.

A record crowd of 80,000 is expected to attend the festival, which is being headlined by Wicklow singer Hozier, Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill and Kings of Leon.

Construction work on the Electric Picnic main stage. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Speaking to reporters in Stradbally on Tuesday, festival director Melvin Benn said Kneecap’s microphones “won’t be switched off” this weekend.

He was responding to questions about previous controversies surrounding the group’s live performances.

“I think adding Kneecap [to the line-up] was really, really important for us; it was a really important statement. Musically, fantastic, but in terms of what’s going on in the world it’s really important that they’re here, adding their voice,” Mr Benn said.

“They’re great kids, they’re great lads, they’ve got really important songs, they’re brilliant live, but they’ve also got a really important message.”

He added: “They didn’t do anything wrong at Glastonbury, its yet to be proved whether they’ve done anything wrong anywhere else, anywhere in the world.”

[ A week with Kneecap: ‘Liam Óg doesn’t like much attention. This is quite a lot of heat for him’Opens in new window ]

Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is before the British courts charged with displaying the flag of Lebanese political and militant group Hizbullah, a proscribed organisation in the UK, at a performance in London in November 2024. Mr Ó hAnnaidh is contesting the charge.

Some of the bookable, pre-erected tents on the festival site. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Aimée Trayer from the festival's prop and decorating team at work on the Croí stage. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Separately, Mr Benn described as “shocking” an incident at a festival in Portsmouth, England, last week, where Dundalk-based band The Mary Wallopers said they were “cut off” during their set for displaying a Palestinian flag.

[ Electric Picnic 2025: Line-up, main stage times, site access, ticket information and moreOpens in new window ]

Other bands, including The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic, pulled out of the Victorious festival in response.

“It was shocking what happened to The Mary Wallopers ... I’m glad a number of artists then ended up withdrawing as a result of it. It definitely won’t be my policy,” Mr Benn said.

Mr Benn said he hopes to have 80,000 people attend Electric Picnic again next year.

“I want to stay the same again for next year and assess it for the future thereafter,” he said.

As well as various musical arts, Electric Picnic will host comedy sets, live podcasts, theatre, food events and more across the weekend. The festival is sold out.