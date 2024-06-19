Take That at Malahide Castle – how to get there, are there still tickets and what they will play

Take That take the stage at the Malahide Castle in Dublin on Friday, June 21st for the second time this year, having played two dates at the 3Arena in April, as part of their 15-city, 29-date tour celebrating their ninth studio album This Life. The trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – will be joined by support act Olly Murs, of X Factor fame.

Take That are renowned for their huge productions, holding the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

The three original members are responsible for quite a few of the best-known pop songs of the past 30 years. But regardless of how long they have been around – with or without Robbie Williams – they continue to bring the energy.

Here’s all you need to know about Gary Barlow and co being back in Dublin town.

When do they play?

Take That play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 21st 2024.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm, with the show scheduled to start at 5pm.

Who is the support act?

The veteran boy band will be joined by former X Factor runner up Olly Murs and Hayling Island singer-songwriter St Lundi.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance, via Hogans Gate, is about a 15-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Malahide Castle concerts site map

Dart, train and bus: The Dart will be running services to and from Malahide Dart Station. There will be a direct bus service to Custom House Quay, Dublin 1 following each event from the Dublin Road, offered as a single or return service. You can pre-book and find more information at www.marathoncoaches.ie.

Concert Express are operating a single journey bus service into Dublin city centre following each event. They are also offering a return service to Ratoath, that serves Ashbourne and Swords. You can pre-book and find more information at www.ConcertExpress.ie

[ Take That in Dublin review: ‘Whose idea was it to have stairs?’ puffs Gary Barlow as the band roll back the years with dazzling show ]

By car: There is concert car parking available at the Malahide Castle Concerts. To avoid disappointment concertgoers are strongly advised to book car parking as soon as possible. You can book your concert car parking through Evntz app, simply use the QR code below or go to www.Evntz.ie to download Evntz App & get your car parking booked now.

Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What will they play?

According to their recent show in Bristol, here is a taste of what fans can expect:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love (Gary Barlow song)

Clementine (Mark Owen song)

Speak Without Words (Howard Donald song)

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready for It

March of the Hopeful

Brand New Sun

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover)

One More Word

Hold Up a Light

Back for Good

Never Forget

Rule the World

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still some tickets available on Ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over 25; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

There will be a strict no alcohol policy on all transport and private buses travelling to the venue. The promoters and An Garda Síochána reserve the right to refuse admission to anyone deemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The events may use strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Unfortunately, rain is forecast for Friday afternoon and evening so dress accordingly.