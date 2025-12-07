The 50 best films of 2025 – a full list in reverse order

First, a few apologies. You will have seen little mention in these pages of arguably the most significant cinematic phenomenon of 2025. Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated epic, did open (very quietly) in Irish cinemas, with a PG certificate. But, with no press show and little other publicity, it was barely noticed outside the Chinese community.

It has so far grossed $1.9 billion worldwide, all except about $20 million of it in China. No other title comes close for the year’s worldwide number one. It lands just behind Titanic as the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is released on December 19th, could pass it out, but, given the simultaneous global success of K-Pop Demon Hunters, a Korean production, on Netflix, nobody can question the rising power of East Asian animation.

We also issue the usual apology for including films that premiered at festivals in 2024. But readers would rightly complain if we listed films – Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, say, or Mona Fastvold’s The Testament of Ann Lee – that they hadn’t yet had a chance to see.

Away from Asian animation, cinema was going through one of its periodic nervous breakdowns about declining box-office figures. Disney hit a poor artistic and financial patch with flops such as Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World, but its live-action Lilo & Stitch was behind only Ne Zha 2 as highest grosser, and it still has Avatar to come. So nobody is sobbing at the Magic Kingdom’s gates.

Warner Bros had an extraordinary run with hits such as A Minecraft Movie (not bad), Superman (awful), Sinners (transcendent), Weapons (strong) and F1 (so-so).

Our imagined asterisk beside Warner’s One Battle After Another is by way of noting that, although Paul Thomas Anderson’s superb film made an unexpectedly robust $202 million, it cost so much to make that it might still barely be in profit.

No matter. There were some hopeful signs in 2025 that Hollywood could make money out of good films that did not spring from established franchises. Sinners, which was directed by Ryan Coogler, surprised everyone with its epic combination of racial politics, applied musicology and high-end vampirism. Weapons, from Zach Cregger, put a hugely original spin on themes mined in Stephen King’s work.

Elsewhere, a quiet, intelligent film again prompted us to ask why Hollywood killed off one of its most fecund genres (or dispatched it to streaming, anyway). Celine Song’s hugely intelligent Materialists, the follow-up to her Oscar-nominated Past Lives, opened to positive-leaning reviews and only modestly encouraging box office, but, after a few weeks, thanks to good word, it racked up more than $100 million. The moral: if you make decent, well-crafted romantic comedies, audiences will still reward your efforts.

For all the talk of commercial films gaining aesthetic strength, our list again leans strongly on the cultural cinema that emerged from big festivals such as Cannes and Venice. Eight of the top 10 played those European festivals in 2023 or 2024. The industry shifts and stutters, but some things remain largely the same.

The 50 best films of 2025

50. House of Dynamite

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Bigelow, genius of action, retreats inside for a nail-biting study, from several perspectives, of an apparent nuclear-missile attack on the United States. A reminder of terrors we’ve spent decades ignoring. Full review

49. Good Boy

Directed by Ben Leonberg. Ingenious low‑budget supernatural horror film, starring a dog named Indy, that mines the idea animals can see things we cannot. The exceptional star is clearly a student of the Keanu school of tabula-rasa acting. Full review

48. A Real Pain

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Kieran Culkin walked the best-supporting-actor Oscar for his turn as a sarcastic waster who, on a tour of Europe with his intense brother (Eisenberg), reveals the roots of his unease. Full review

47. Train Dreams

Directed by Clint Bentley. Prestige frontier epic, based on Denis Johnson’s novella, in which Joel Edgerton’s grieving homesteader drifts between harsh reality and American myth. The film traces a life across fires, visions and vanished worlds. Full review

46. Riefenstahl

Directed by Andres Veiel. What more is there to be said about Hitler’s most renowned propagandist? Well, Veiel’s documentary manages some astonishing revelations about the extent to which she deceived herself. Full review

45. Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story

Directed by Sinéad O’Shea. O’Shea’s documentary traces the turbulent life of a legendary writer, from banned books to global literary stardom, blending diary readings, archive footage and raw final interviews into a compelling portrait of defiance, art and resilience. Full review

44. Weapons

Directed by Zach Cregger. The director overreached a little by comparing his film to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. It’s not that, but it brings new energies to the small-town ensemble horror. MVP: Amy Madigan. Full review

43. Kenny Dalglish

Directed by Asif Kapadia. Kapadia, the Oscar-winning whizz behind Amy, does his archival thing with a Liverpool FC legend. The director’s signature emotional propulsion jollies along a tale of Anfield glory, Hillsborough tragedy and family values that celebrates King Kenny’s adopted home city. Full review

42. Born That Way

Directed by Éamon Little. Superb documentary about Patrick Lydon, an Irish-American who, resident in the old country since the 1970s, helped set up a unique community for people with learning difficulties. Full review

41. Bob Trevino Likes It

Directed by Tracie Laymon. After a painful estrangement from her father, a woman reaches out on Facebook and befriends a different man with the same name, forging an unlikely second family. Heartfelt, quirkily told story about loneliness, connection and healing.

40. Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg. Trachtenberg follows up Prey, his brilliant 2022 Predator flick, with a comparably fine adventure that places the alien alongside two versions of an android Elle Fanning.

39. Dying

Directed by Matthias Glasner. In this German‑language family drama, two ageing parents with severe health problems and their estranged children confront mortality, grief and neglect in a darkly comic, deeply human portrait of familial breakdown and bad dentistry. Full review

38. 28 Years Later

Directed by Danny Boyle. Do you want your 28 Days Later threequel to be a folk horror mixed with Brexit satire mixed with nods to recent British media scandals? Well, that’s what you’re getting. Full review

37. Oslo Stories: Dreams (Sex Love)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud. Poetic, deeply intimate coming-of-age drama following 17-year-old Johanne as she falls for her teacher and pours her first love into a raw manuscript. Three generations converge in the strongest entry in Haugerud’s remarkable film trilogy. Full review

36. Black Bag

Directed by Steven Soderbergh. The versatile director’s fine spy flick, apparently much indebted to Len Deighton, casts Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married operatives on the hunt for a traitor. Suave! Full review

35. Pavements

Directed by Alex Ross Perry. Genre-blending film about the eponymous 1990s indie band that combines documentary footage, musical performance and metanarrative in a wild, self-aware odyssey that presupposes Pavement were once the biggest band in the world. Full review

34. Sentimental Value

Directed by Joachim Trier. Trier risks invoking Ingmar Bergman with his tale – out on St Stephen’s Day – of a film director (Stellan Skarsgard) attempting an autobiographical work. The Norwegian auteur just about gets away with it.

33. Misericordia

Directed by Alain Guiraudie. A man returns home for a funeral and stays with the widow, much to the chagrin of her jealous adult son. Hang tight for an inept and unpremeditated murder and a mushroom-picking priest, who offers absolution in exchange for affection. Full review

32. Gazer

Directed by Ryan J Sloan. A single mother, with a condition that distorts her perception of time, struggles to regain control in a highly original psychological thriller. Ariella Mastroianni is bewitching in the lead. Full review

31. Armand

Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tondel. Renate Reinsve’s single mother is summoned to an unbearably tense meeting with school staff where truth, guilt and institutional power blur in a claustrophobic psychological drama that tips into surrealism and choreography. Full review

30. Left-Handed Girl

Directed by Shih-Ching Tsou. A long-time collaborator with Sean Baker – who co-writes and produces here – Tsou returns to her native Taiwan for a hectic family drama. Wonderful street photography.

29. The Ugly Stepsister

Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt. A fantastic body-horror twist on a fairy tale: a young woman undergoes brutal cosmetic surgeries to compete with her uppity stepsister for a prince’s attention. Beauty has seldom seemed so desperate. Full review

28. Late Shift

Directed by Petra Volpe. Gripping workplace drama that follows a harassed nurse as she seeks to cope with understaffing and unreasonable patients in a Swiss hospital. Makes the case strongly that we are watching an undervalued profession. Full review

27. Alpha

Directed by Julia Ducournau. A 13-year-old girl returns from school with a suspicious tattoo, sparking panic, paranoia and societal distrust as contagion spreads in a complex Aids allegory from the director of Raw and Titane. Full review

26. Restless

Directed by Jed Hart. One of the year’s big surprises, Hart’s stressful British film follows a care worker as her ordered life is shattered by a new, insanely noisy neighbour. Lyndsey Marshal is super as the lead. Full review

25. Companion

Directed by Drew Hancock. A weekend getaway with friends at a remote lake house turns nightmarish when one guest reveals that “Iris” is actually a companion robot. Chaos erupts amid much betrayal. Full review

24. Materialists

Directed by Celine Song. Song follows up Past Lives with a shimmering romantic comedy featuring Dakota Johnson as a contemporary matchmaker in New York City. Entirely original, but also tipping its cap to Doris Day. Full review

23. Good One

Directed by India Donaldson. A 17‑year-old girl joins her dad and his old friend on a three‑day camping trip, but, as old wounds surface, her trust fractures and the coming‑of‑age vacation is affected by infantile adults and wildly inappropriate behaviour. Full review

22. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Directed by Michael Morris. By far the best in the series. The best Working Title London comedy in 20 years. Old and new cast all in stellar form. Who saw that coming? Full review

21. Santosh

Directed by Sandhya Suri. A widowed woman in rural India inherits her husband’s police-constable job, then investigates the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager, exposing deep caste prejudice and coruscating misogyny.

20. The Ice Tower

Directed by Lucile Hadzihalilovic. Fascinating, unsettling metadrama from the director of Innocence and Earwig that has Marion Cotillard playing an actor shooting an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen. Full review

19. The Shrouds

Directed by David Cronenberg. Vincent Cassel’s widower tech-entrepreneur builds GraveTech, a system that lets mourners watch the decay of buried loved ones, including his own wife. But when the network is hacked he spirals into grief-fuelled obsession and paranoia. Full review

18. Sinners

Directed by Ryan Coogler. The director of Black Panther finds a whole new gear as he works social commentary and the birth of several black music genres into a Jim Crow-era horror flick. Daring. Full review

17. Maria

Directed by Pablo Larraín. Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, opera singer and public figure, in a dramatic, intense look at fame. Worthy of its place in a trilogy that includes the director’s remarkable Spencer and Jackie. Full review

16. Hard Truths

Directed by Mike Leigh. Shunned by the big festivals, Leigh’s study of a terminally depressed woman in contemporary London proved to be one his most focused and touching films. Marianne Jean-Baptiste is devastating as poor Pansy. Full review

15. Vermiglio

Directed by Maura Delpero. A family’s quiet life is upended when, in an Alpine village at the end of the second World War, a deserter falls in love with one of many daughters. Various coming-of-age narratives power this complex, melancholic melodrama. Full review

14. Cover-Up

Directed by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus. Arriving on Netflix at the end of December, this documentary about Seymour Hersh, unstoppable US investigative journalist, is as gripping as it is enraging.

13. Kontinental ’25

Directed by Radu Jude. Everyone says “it’s not your fault” in the latest Molotov from the Romanian provocateur. A bailiff in Cluj evicts a homeless man, who kills himself. Consumed by guilt, she spirals through a disturbing moral crisis. Full review

12. The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. Breakneck Iranian thriller about an investigating judge who suspects his daughters when a gun goes missing from their house. Begins in coiled fashion. Ends in mayhem. Full review

11. Urchin

Directed by Harris Dickinson. A homeless addict in London (Frank Dillane, tremendous) tries to rebuild his life after prison. But old habits, addiction, youthful enthusiasm and a fractured support system pull him back. A gritty portrait of marginalisation. Full review

10. One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. A loose variation on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the latest from the most acclaimed American director of his generation piles hurtling action on accumulating unease as a nation eats itself alive. Full review

9. Babygirl

Directed by Halina Reijn. Nicole Kidman’s high-powered chief executive risks career and perfect family for a torrid affair with Harris Dickinson’s younger intern in a darkly comic, endlessly provocative thriller about power, identity and kink. Full review

8. Pillion

Directed by Harry Lighton. This tale of a shy young man (Harry Melling) who becomes sexual submissive to a handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgard) proves to be sweeter and funnier than the synopsis suggests. Full review

7. Flow

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis. Wordless, visually spectacular, Oscar-winning animation in which a black cat and a small group of animals – a dog, a capybara, a lemur and a secretary bird – try to survive a disastrous flood, forging unlikely friendships on their adventure towards land. Full review

6. Nickel Boys

Directed by RaMell Ross. Ross’s decision to use a subjective camera for his adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel about life in a 1960s reform school proves inspired. The sense of enclosure could hardly be more appropriate. Full review

5. On Falling

Directed by Laura Carreira. A young Portuguese woman in Scotland struggles with loneliness, alienation and grinding poverty as she works mind-numbing shifts at a warehouse in a condemnatory portrait of the gig economy. Full review

4. April

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili. Cerebral, forbidding Georgian film about an obstetrician who, after facilitating abortions, gets caught up in a legal vortex that threatens her career. Often coldly naturalistic. Often borderline abstract. Full review

3. It Was Just an Accident

Directed by Jafar Panahi. After a minor car crash, an ordinary Iranian man becomes ensnared in an escalating plot of revenge. A tense, unsettling thriller about justice, guilt, authoritarian cruelty and nervy uncertainty. Winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

2. Sorry, Baby

Directed by Eva Victor. A literature lecturer contemplates a recent sexual assault in a film that somehow manages to work comedy into an inherently traumatic situation. Every character is conceived with masterful precision. Full review

1. The Brutalist

Directed by Brady Corbet. A Hungarian architect, after surviving the Holocaust, emigrates to the US and strives to build a masterpiece in an appropriately epic, sweeping drama about alienation, trauma, Judaism and the immigrant dream. The film itself – lavish on a modest budget – feels as ambitious as the mad project the protagonist constructs in a Pennsylvanian field. Full review

The 10 worst films of 2025

10. Captain America: Brave New World

“Cap”, you say? Crap, more like. If that joke seems too lowbrow then we would not recommend this contender for the worst film yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Full review

9. Snow White

Rachel Zegler, crystal-voiced in this ghastly live-action remake, is, despite receiving heaps of online abuse, entirely blameless for the financial and aesthetic catastrophe. Ugly. Leaden. Offensive. Full review

8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The Irish Times left the press screening laughing like Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley exiting Platoon in The Naked Gun. The Grand Finale isn’t a comedy either. Full review

7. Night Always Comes

Utterly absurd Netflix melodrama with Vanessa Kirby as a compromised woman desperately trying to raise $25,000 over one implausible evening. Nothing on screen is more harrowing than the smell of desperation radiating from a committed cast. Full review

6. The Last Journey

Is it fair to criticise two professional Swedish pranksters for involving an elderly, often confused man – one of the two’s father – in this achingly sentimental real-life journey across Europe? No. Okay, we won’t then.

5. After the Hunt

Words cannot express how misconceived is Luca Guadagnino’s attempt to troll audiences with this woefully ham-fisted campus drama about the aftermath of a supposed sexual assault. Full review

4. Honey, Don’t!

Please God, stop, Ethan Coen. That half of the Coen brothers manages to build (if that is the word) on the puerile antics of Drive-Away Dolls to deliver something even more cack-handed and childish. Full review

3. The Alto Knights

Warner Bros had a good year. Just as well. All that success may cause analysts to overlook Barry Levinson’s stunningly misconceived gangster flick, which casts Robert De Niro as heads of both the Luciano and the Genovese crime families. Full review

2. M3gan 2.0

It’s hard to imagine a more efficient demolition of a budding franchise. The sequel to the first killer-doll film introduces a rival so transcendentally boring that she’s barely visible on screen. Ju2t 3hastly. Full review

1. The Electric State

Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of endless mega-grossing MCU films, are given $320 million (allegedly) by Netflix and they choose to deliver a hugely unattractive, dystopian drama with all the imaginative depth of a public-information film about the correct use of shopping trolleys. Would be laughable if it weren’t so morally offensive. Full review