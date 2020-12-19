Poem of the week: Ovid-19 by Tara Bergin

This is the letter of ex isle

I want to be with you any way I can

All of the neighbours have learned my name

I want to be with you

I’ll die of nostalgia & so will the kids

I want to be with you any way I can

storm to rose to blood to storm 12 moons

I want to be

Why write (you ask) these letters

I’ve told you

(The lines in italics are taken from Ovid’s exile poem

written when he was over 1000km from home)

Tara Bergin’s second collection, The Tragic Death of Eleanor Marx (Carcanet), was shortlisted for the Irish Times Poetry Now award and the T S Eliot Prize.