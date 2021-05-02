Actor Tom Hickey, star of The Riordans, has died

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Irish actor Tom Hickey, who has died.

“It is with great sadness that Sabina and I learned of the death of Tom Hickey, one of the greatest actors of his generation, giving over six decades to his profession. He leaves an indelible imprint on Irish theatre,” said Mr Higgins in a statement on Saturday.

Hickey, one of the founding members of Dublin Focus Theatre, played in a number of ground-breaking productions including Miss Julie, Antigone, Uncle Vanya and The Night of the Iguana. Hickey also made memorable contributions as an actor to productions in the Project Arts Centre in Dublin.

Besides acting in Ireland’s major theatres and appearing in many films, Hickey will be remembered for his role as Benjy in The Riordans.

“Among his colleagues in the acting community he was regarded as an artist of total commitment to performance, to his art and to his community,” said the President.

“He will be so missed. It was a privilege to know him as a friend.”

Hickey earned fans among younger generations for his performance in Moone Boy as Grandad Joe. Actor Chris O’Dowd paid tribute on Twitter saying: “Very few are capable of such divelment and empathy in a single look. Rest well Tom, thanks for sharing your talents with us all.”

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said she was greatly saddened by the news of Hickey’s death. “Tom was a leading figure in Irish theatre for decades and was well known and much loved in homes across Ireland, ” she tweeted.