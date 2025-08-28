FBI investigates Minneapolis school shooting as anti-Catholic hate crime

A group of children listen to speakers during a candlelight vigil following the shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: EPA

The FBI is investigating Wednesday’s school shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics, bureau director Kash Patel said.

Two children, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old, were killed at a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Seventeen people were injured, including 14 children and three adults. All of the remaining victims are expected to survive, according to law enforcement.

Authorities said the two children who were killed were fatally shot while they were sitting in church pews. The three adults who were injured are parishioners in their 80s, officials said.

Officials said the shooting occurred near the beginning of Mass, when some children were seated and others were still entering.

“There is a wide range of injures,” said Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara.

There was a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol that had all been lawfully purchased by the shooter, police said, adding that they believe the shooter acted alone.

The gunman has been named as Robin Westman (23) by local news outlets. Westman reportedly grew up in Richfield, Minnesota, and his mother worked at Annunciation school.

Police are aware of a manifesto the gunman appeared to want to post on YouTube.

Mr O’Hara said the content included “disturbing writings”, adding that the content had been taken down with the FBI’s assistance and was under active review.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey urged politicians to take greater actions in preventing gun violence, while Minnesota governor Tim Walz said he was “praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence”.

US president Donald Trump has ordered US flags to be flown at half-mast until August 31st. – Guardian